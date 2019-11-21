Nasdaq Welcomes SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM) to the Nasdaq Stock Market

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), a leading provider of silicon timing systems solutions, is pleased to celebrate the Company’s initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq Stock Market.



“SiTime’s IPO on Nasdaq begins an exciting new chapter for us,” said Rajesh Vashist, CEO of SiTime. “SiTime is a timing pure-play leader that is using the power of silicon to transform the timing industry. Our sole focus on timing, along with our industry-leading MEMS, analog and systems technologies, enables significant growth opportunities for us in the $7.7B timing market. On behalf of SiTime, I want to thank our customers, employees, partners and suppliers who have played a key role in our success, and will continue to do so in the future.”

“SiTime’s mission is to be the preeminent timing systems solutions provider for today’s electronics and tomorrow’s technological advances by providing the highest performance timing solutions,” said Jack Cassel, Vice President, New Listings & Capital Markets, Nasdaq. “We are thrilled to welcome them to the Nasdaq family of the world’s most innovative companies.”

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Information about the company is provided by the company or comes from the company’s public filings and is not independently verified by Nasdaq. Neither Nasdaq nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn , on Twitter @Nasdaq , or at www.nasdaq.com .

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a market leader in MEMS timing, offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions. SiTime’s configurable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with high performance, small size, low power, and high reliability. With over 1.5 billion devices shipped to date, SiTime is changing the timing industry.





