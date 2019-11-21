First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The directors of First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF) have declared a semi-annual dividend of 52 cents per share payable on January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business January 8, 2020. Today’s declaration brings the total dividend declared in 2019 to $1.04 per share.



First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana and Illinois and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute.

For more information contact:

Rodger A. McHargue at (812) 238-6000



