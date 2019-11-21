"Tchizé dos Santos" ousted from ruling party's Central Committee

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 21 - The ruling MPLA party's Political Bureau (BP) approved on Thursday the removal of Welwitschia Jose dos Santos "Tchizé dos Santos" from the party's Central Committee.,

The decision is expressed in the final communiqué emerged from the 4th Ordinary Meeting, held on Thursday in Luanda.

The party's Politburo also announced the suspension of Tchizé dos Santos for a 24-month period as the MPLA militant status, "for breaching the basic principles of the statutes and the party code of ethics".

(Follows Development)

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.