Coet 2 expands resources via merger with ATLAS

Spotlight is on heightened services for accounting clients

/EIN News/ -- WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the needs of an ever-growing client base, Westminster, Colo.-based Coet 2 CPAs today announced that the accounting firm has agreed to merge with a regional firm, ATLAS CPAs & Advisors , effective Dec. 1.



In a letter to Coet 2’s 1,200-plus clients, Coet 2 Owner Fran Coet explained that the merger positions Coet 2 to continue providing exemplary accounting services such as tax preparation, business payroll management and small business accounting, without missing a beat as the company heads into the 2020 tax season.

“Our firm has grown over the years along with the client base, and this merger with ATLAS is the next logical step,” said Coet. She added, “It's also no secret that our loss eight months ago of John Coet left a significant void in our offices. We have searched for feasible ways to replace him and compensate for all the skills that he brought to this firm every day. It hasn’t been easy. Frankly, it might not be possible. But this merger with ATLAS gets us close enough that we know clients will be immensely satisfied.”

Coet and her long-time partner at the firm, Cathie Asmus, have both agreed with ATLAS to take equity positions in the combined company, and they will remain with the firm.

ATLAS (an acronym for Advisors That Listen And Serve) has 12 offices in four states, including five offices scattered throughout Colorado. The variety of offices will give Coet 2 clients access to a multitude of accountants with broad areas of expertise. If a client comes to Coet 2 with a specific need (perhaps in an uncommon industry), Coet 2 will have the resources and expertise needed for that client at any one of the other 12 offices if needed.

While additional resources will now become available to clients, Fran Coet emphasized that the company’s fee-structure will not change, and everything will be business as usual. Coet 2’s phone number, address and other contact information will remain the same; and the staff will be unchanged.

About Coet 2 CPAs, P.C.

Founded in 1986, Coet 2 CPAs specializes in tax preparation and planning for individuals, businesses and fiduciaries. Other services include accounting services to fit the small business, such as monthly financials, payroll and sales tax preparation, and remote access support for accounting functions, business valuations and litigation support services. They also provide wealth management and financial planning for retirement and college. Coet 2 was named the “Best Accounting Firm” by ColoradoBiz Magazine in early 2016; and the Westminster Window has named Coet 2 the “Best Accounting Firm” six straight years. Coet 2 was ranked among the Top 100 Women-Owned Companies in 2003 and 2005 by ColoradoBiz Magazine. Fran Coet won the “Everyday Heroine Award” from the Colorado Society of Certified Public Accountants in 2008; and she was a finalist for the Denver Business Journal’s Outstanding Women in business in 2013, 2014 and 2015. In 2016, Coet 2 CPAs became the only accounting firm in Colorado at the time to receive national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise. For information, go to www.Coet2.com .

Media Contacts:

Gabby Howard, ATLAS Marketing Manager. 480-483-1600, gabby.howard@atlascpas.com

Steve Caulk, 303-410-4971, srcaulk@proconnectpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.