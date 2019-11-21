Appian Named A Leader in Automated Life Insurance Underwriting Systems by Independent Research Firm

Report states Appian stands apart because of its robust process and case management focus and the Appian Guarantee

/EIN News/ -- TYSONS, Va., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it has been named a Leader by Forrester Research, Inc. in the independent analyst firm’s “The Forrester Wave™: Automated Life Insurance Underwriting Systems, Q4 2019” report. Appian received the highest scores in both the current offering and strategy categories.



Forrester’s report states that “faster life underwriting underscores the need for smarter tech” and “automating case management ensures that the process is trackable, capturing and documenting how and why an underwriting decision is made.”

The report cites that “Appian goes to market as a low-code development platform that can deliver automated life insurance underwriting solutions based on customer requirements. The company offers a number of strategic strengths, including its “intelligent automation” vision that improves underwriting performance, as well as strong overall company revenue growth…Appian’s current-offering strengths include its five-pillar product architecture; a powerful decisioning engine that incorporates advanced AI capabilities; and a strong underwriter workbench that features the ability to collaborate on cases that was highlighted by two of Appian’s reference customers.”

The report also states: “Appian is a strong fit for life insurers seeking a single platform to manage a wide array of insurance and business processes.”

“Appian is committed to helping insurance companies streamline the underwriting process from application to decision,” said Mike Heffner, Vice President, Appian. “Being named a leader in Forrester’s recent report for Automated Life Insurance Underwriting Systems is, in our opinion, validation of our hard work and dedication to provide an innovative flexible solution that works.”

To view a complimentary copy of the report, click here .

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. www.appian.com

For Information Contact:

Nicole Greggs

Director of Media Relations

+1 703-260-7868

nicole.greggs@appian.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.