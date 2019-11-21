PRGX Sponsors New Ardent Partners White Paper on Enhancing the Value of Contract Compliance Programs

/EIN News/ -- White paper provides CFOs, other finance leaders with best practices, checklist for best-in-class contract compliance programs



ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced its sponsorship of Ardent Partners’ latest white paper “Beyond Recovery: Unlocking the Full Value of your Contract Compliance Program.”

From human error to duplicate payments, there is a variety of issues that can result in the mismanagement or neglect of supplier contracts. Chief financial officers (CFOs) and other finance leaders looking to recover overpayments are turning to recovery audit and contract compliance programs as an effective solution.

Ardent Partners’ latest research, sponsored by PRGX, provides CFOs and other finance leaders with insights to help them better manage and understand their contract compliance programs, including:

Best practices for contracting and contract management and compliance;

How to construct a multi-stage plan to review supplier contracts, and eliminate erroneous and ambiguous contract language; and

Steps to increase visibility into buyer-seller agreements and leverage preferred suppliers to reduce savings leakage.

“For many CFOs and finance leaders, having visibility into their company’s spending is critical. Introducing a new contract compliance program – or optimizing an existing contract compliance program – provides expanded visibility into spending, realizes greater savings and even outlines areas for improvement,” said Ron Stewart, president and CEO of PRGX. “Ardent Partners’ latest white paper is a valuable resource for anyone looking to enhance their contract compliance program, mitigate potential risk and protect long-term strategic budgeting and forecasting.”

To download Ardent Partner’s latest white paper, please visit:

https://www.prgx.com/resources/beyond-recovery-unlocking-the-full-value-of-your-contract-compliance-program/ .

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry nearly 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com .

