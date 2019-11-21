Align Technology - Driving Analog to Digital Transformation of Dental Practices - Announces Website Listing Intraoral Scanners for Invisalign® Aligner Case Submission

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today updated its website to include the list of third-party intraoral scanners that are qualified for Invisalign clear aligner case submission, in addition to the iTero family of intraoral scanners.



Align’s iTero Element intraoral scanner delivers speed, reliability, intuitive operations and outstanding visualization capabilities, all in a compact footprint. iTero Element scans are engineered to work with the Invisalign system and include the exclusive Invisalign Outcome Simulator and Progress Assessment tool.

“For over 22 years, Align Technology has helped drive analog to digital transformation of dental practices,” said Zelko Relic, Chief Technology Officer and senior vice president, Global Research & Development, Align Technology. “Our goal is to enable doctors to treat more patients with advanced clear aligner technology, and use intraoral scanners to scan patients at every visit. We believe the future of dentistry is digital, and we could not be more proud to be partnering with doctors to bring this vision closer to reality.”

Align previously qualified third party scanners for Invisalign clear aligner case submission. Below is a comprehensive list of third-party intraoral scanners that can be used for Invisalign case submission:

3M True Definition scanner

Dentsply Sirona CEREC Omnicam scanner

3Shape Trios 2, Trios 3 scanners, incl. Trios 3 Basic (only accepted outside of the US, Japan and China)

Information regarding third-party scanner interoperability is published and maintained on Align’s website at Third-party scanner interoperability . Align will update this information if and when interoperability relationships change. Doctors who have questions about third-party interoperability for Invisalign clear aligner case submission should contact their sales representative or call 1-888-822-5446.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align’s products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system, or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com .

Align, Invisalign and iTero are trademarks of Align Technology, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Other company and product names mentioned herein are trademarks of their respective companies. Mention of third-party products is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. Align Technology assumes no responsibility with regard to the performance or use of these products.

Align Technology

Madelyn Homick

mhomick@aligntech.com

408.470.1180

Zeno Group

Sarah Johnson

sarah.johnson@zenogroup.com

828.551.4201

















EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.