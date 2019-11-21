Alloy Selected by Valvoline to Enable Demand-Driven Supply Chain

Valvoline implements leading-edge solution to unlock new insights and opportunities

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alloy , the modern demand platform for consumer goods brands, today announced Valvoline, a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, is implementing Alloy’s enterprise supply chain solution.

The announcement comes after Alloy proved to Valvoline that its platform can successfully replace legacy tools — providing substantially better visibility, reporting, analytics, and alerting — and swiftly scale the capability across retailers and Valvoline Instant Oil Change Centers. Further, Alloy will enable Valvoline to strengthen retail partnerships through:

Connecting daily consumer demand with Valvoline’s supply chain network data

Accurately identifying phantom inventory to prevent ongoing lost sales

Enhancing market-level analysis and best practice sharing across account teams

“Valvoline’s supply chain strategy is to become more and more forward-looking, proactively aligning inventory to future demand, instead of simply reactive to customer orders,” said Craig Moughler, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Valvoline. “Alloy will be a cornerstone of that strategy because it can project where problems are most likely to occur in the future, at a granular level. Too much of the current reporting washes out the details and hides problems.”

“Sophisticated supply chains, like Valvoline’s, have traditionally been under-served by available solutions,” said Joel Beal, CEO, Alloy. “By taking an integrated, demand-driven approach to modeling inventory throughout the supply chain network, from production to retail, Alloy is enabling teams to increase efficiency and improve margins in an unpredictable consumer environment.”

About Alloy

Alloy readies consumer brands to capture demand and streamline supply by breaking down data silos across sales, marketing, and supply chain. The platform enables manufacturers to continuously monitor omnichannel demand to improve performance and forecasting. It connects those insights to end-to-end supply chain visibility, so teams can proactively address inventory risks and opportunities.

With Alloy, brands prevent lost revenue from out-of-stocks and phantom inventory, lower losses from overstocks, and grow sales while increasing efficiency. A breadth of customers, from Fortune 100 enterprises to fast-growing startups, have chosen Alloy to support daily execution and strategic decision-making. For more information, please visit www.alloy.ai .

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company's heritage spans over 150 years, during which it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels.

Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises more than 1,300 quick-lube locations, including the No. 2 quick-lube chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 quick-lube chain in Canada under the Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the new Valvoline™ Modern Engine Full Synthetic Motor Oil, which is specifically engineered to protect against carbon build-up in Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI), turbo and other engines manufactured since 2012; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Synthetic motor oil; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com .

Contact Alloy

Cindy Chow

Cindy(at)alloy.ai



