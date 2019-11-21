Con Edison Wins Two ReliabilityOne™ Awards at National Industry Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Con Edison received two prestigious industry awards from PA Consulting at its national ReliabilityOne™ conference held in Austin last night: the 2019 Outstanding Customer Reliability Experience Award, as well as the organization’s Award for Outstanding Reliability in the Northeast Region.



The Customer Reliability Experience Award is presented to the recipient who has the best overall customer approach and ongoing strategy to seek innovative methods of involving and engaging customers, seizing the opportunity to deliver a positive shift in conveying accurate, timely information; the regional reliability awards are presented annually to utilities achieving outstanding reliability performance in delivering the most reliable electric service to customers.

“These awards are a tribute to the hardworking people of Con Edison who are diligently dedicated around the clock, 24/7/365, to providing New York City and Westchester customers with the service and reliability they expect and deserve,” said Patrick McHugh, Con Edison’s vice president of Engineering and Planning. “They keep our system running smoothly; the world’s financial and cultural capital and the surrounding region deserve no less than every ounce of that commitment.”

The Customer Reliability Experience Award is presented based on steps utilities take to engage customers by providing real-time access to information using a variety of channels, communicating with customers based on their changing preferences during both blue-sky and major events.

“Con Edison has made a priority of meeting and engaging customers by utilizing the tools and channels they prefer most, essentially customizing our contacts with each customer based on their preferences,” said Rebecca Lessem, the section manager of Con Edison’s Customer Experience Center of Excellence.

All large utilities in North America are eligible for Outstanding Reliability Award consideration, with recognition for the seven regional awards (Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Plains, Mountains, West and Southeast) based primarily on system reliability statistics that measure frequency and duration of customer outages.

After provisional recipients are selected, each company undergoes an on-site certification process, providing an independent review and confirmation of the policies, processes, and systems used to collect, analyze and report a company’s reliability results.

Maria Rodriguez, a Con Edison Distribution Engineering section manager, also received a special individual ReliabilityOne award from PA Consulting acknowledging her as an “Outstanding Contributor to Reliability.”

“For the past 19 years, the ReliabilityOne Awards have highlighted outstanding electric utility providers who are building a positive human future in a technology-driven world,” said Gregg Edeson, PA Consulting’s ReliabilityOne Program Director. “We are pleased to name Con Edison as an industry leader for delivering stellar service and restoration efforts while balancing customer needs and optimizing investments.”

About PA Consulting

We believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future in a technology-driven world. As strategies, technologies and innovation collide, we create opportunity from complexity. Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform, and together we achieve enduring results. An innovation and transformation consultancy, we are over 2,800 specialists in consumer, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and transport, travel and logistics. We operate globally from offices across the Americas, Europe, the Nordics and the Gulf. PA. Bringing Ingenuity to Life. For more information about PA Consulting, visit www.paconsulting.com.

PA’s ReliabilityOne™ awards are presented to electric utilities providing their customers with the highest levels of reliability in the industry. PA’s ReliabilityOne™ study is based on standard industry reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of electric power outages. ReliabilityOne™ participants on average experienced 53% fewer sustained outages, and outages were 41% shorter than the average US investor owned utility. PA has been analyzing electric utility performance since 1987. For more information about PA Consulting, visit www.paconsulting.com/energy.

About Con Edison

Con Edison is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE: ED], one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $56 billion in assets. The utility provides electric, gas and steam service to more than three million customers in New York City and Westchester County, N.Y.

CONNECT WITH US:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ConEdison

Twitter: https://twitter.com/conedison

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/conedisonny

Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/photos/conedison/sets/72157627767618832/

Contact:

Media Relations

212-460-4111

or

Ashley Houk

@PAConsulting.com

212-973-5918



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.