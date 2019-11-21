AIAG and Thomson Reuters Release Second Regional Supply Chain 2025 Report

The Automotive Industry Action Group and Thomson Reuters have launched the second of three reports on current and emerging automotive supply chain trends impacting the industry through 2025

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) in partnership with Thomson Reuters today announced the launch of the second report associated with the organizations' Supply Chain 2025 survey initiative.



Continuing the conversation established in the first regional report, this new release once again delves into the insights and expectations of upper-level automotive supply chain executives regarding supply chain trends over the next five to seven years. In contrast to the initial report, however – released in May 2019, reflecting the opinions of Asia-Pacific (APAC) supply chain professionals, specifically – this second report focuses exclusively on feedback from industry leaders in the Americas and Europe.

Despite a certain amount of inherent differences in respondents’ viewpoints, survey data from both areas – the APAC region and the Americas and Europe – point to changes in international trade requirements and the logistics of electrification as top trends expected to most heavily impact the automotive supply chain through 2025.

“After our initial research in the APAC region, we shifted our focus to the Americas and Europe to better understand regional-specific challenges associated with current and emerging industry trends,” explains AIAG director of supply chain products and services, Tanya Bolden. “While there are numerous regional differences in automotive supply chain management, these reports emphasize the similarities across regions as well, as automakers and suppliers around the world grapple with improved technology, evolving cultural expectations and other societal changes impacting our supply chain.”

Along with the previously mentioned top trends pertaining to trade and electrification/automation, the new report also highlights two additional trends respondents anticipate will continue to be particularly impactful through 2025: generational job skills and knowledge transfer, along with data management and predictive analytics.

Now that both regional reports have been completed, AIAG and Thomson Reuters will complete a third and final report in the form of an executive summary, which will compare and contrast data from the various regions and offer broader analysis and key takeaways. In-depth regional analyses will continue to be available as well, in their current context within the two regional reports.

James Liegghio, AIAG program manager, supply chain products and services concludes: “In AIAG’s role as an industry sentinel, we’ve greatly appreciated exploring and understanding the wide expanse of challenges and opportunities the global automotive supply chain will face in the coming years. Based on the information and key insights gleaned from respondent data and related research, we are even more poised to help the industry take immediate and impactful steps toward adapting for future success.”

AIAG is always eager to hear from industry on related thoughts and concerns; contact AIAG’s Supply Chain team at supplychain@aiag.org to join the conversation.

Find out more: https://go.aiag.org/futureofautomotivesupplychain

About AIAG: The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit organization where OEMs, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for more than 36 years to drive down costs and complexity from the automotive supply chain. AIAG membership includes leading global manufacturers, parts suppliers, and service providers. Visit www.aiag.org for more information.

About Thomson Reuters: Thomson Reuters is the world’s leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology, and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges (symbol: TRI). For more information, visit tr.com

