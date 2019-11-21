VISIUM TECHNOLOGIES ACHIEVES NUTANIX AHV SECURITY DESIGNATION

/EIN News/ -- CyGraph Delivers Cybersecurity Visualization and Intelligence to Users

Fairfax, VA, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC: VISM), today announced that its flagship product, CyGraph has achieved the Nutanix Ready AHV with Security designation.

The Nutanix Ready designation identifies recommended applications and solutions that are trusted to enhance the Nutanix delivery infrastructure. This Nutanix designation is the result of deployment and testing exercises, conducted and observed by Nutanix technical staff, within the Nutanix virtual lab, verification and certification center. In addition, Nutanix Ready showcases select trusted solutions designed to meet a variety of business security needs. Nutanix Ready demonstrates current mutual product compatibility, continued industry relationships, and interoperability.

The Nutanix AHV platform enables secure network automation and orchestration via integration with the Nutanix Acropolis operating system and with Nutanix Prism Element and Central, the single pane of glass hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) platform to manage data center operations, which provides one-click infrastructure management, operational insights, and planning.

Mark Lucky, Visium Technologies CEO said: “The CyGraph team is honored to have received this Nutanix Ready designation. Nutanix and its team of professionals have validated the value that CyGraph brings to the IT Security ecosystem. CyGraph will now be available to Nutanix’s more than 14,000 customers world-wide, simplifying their efforts to understand and effectively manage their security posture for the entire data center.

“The tremendous value of CyGraph is that it allows its users to quickly and intelligently progress from information to insight to action – the ability to provide security automation and orchestration to incident response delivers tremendous value to the enterprise. Visium is well on its way to creating significant shareholder value based on CyGraph and our Nutanix relationship.”

With CyGraph, data center operators are able to have real-time visibility of their security posture and identify potential threats to their assets.

MITRE-developed CyGraph® is a military-grade cybersecurity analytics and visualization platform that delivers:

A graph knowledge base about attack vulnerability, threat indicators, and mission dependencies within a network environment

Builds a predictive model of possible attack paths and critical vulnerabilities and correlates network events to known vulnerability paths.

The capability to greatly reduce effort (e.g., within enterprise security operations centers) for prevention and response of cyberattacks, providing situational awareness, and assuring business operations

About Nutanix

Nutanix (NASD: NTNX) makes infrastructure invisible, elevating IT to focus on the applications and services that power their business. The Nutanix enterprise cloud platform delivers the agility, pay-as-you-grow economics and operational simplicity of the public cloud, without sacrificing the predictability, security and control of on-premises infrastructure. Nutanix solutions leverage web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design to natively converge compute, virtualization and storage into a resilient, software-defined solution that delivers any application at any scale. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

About MITRE

MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through public-private partnerships, as well as the operation of federally funded R&D centers, we work across government to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC: VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

