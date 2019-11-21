Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) Files Form 8-K Announcing Wells Fargo Launch

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX), a purchase intelligence platform that makes marketing more relevant and measurable, today filed Form 8-K with the SEC, announcing that its phased launch with Wells Fargo has begun.



The 8-K, along with all other Cardlytics filings, is available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations site, ir.cardlytics.com.

