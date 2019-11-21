ClearOne COLLABORATE® Versa Pro CT and CONSOLE AI Now Available Worldwide!

Both solutions are unbeatable for providing pro-quality collaboration in smaller spaces or new efficiencies in AV system design.

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), today bolstered its position as a leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, announcing worldwide deliveries of two new solutions: COLLABORATE® Versa Pro CT that raises the bar for pro-quality collaboration in small-to medium-sized conference rooms; and CONSOLE® AI configuration software that provides AV practitioners more efficiency with system designs.



COLLABORATE Versa Pro CT is a great room solution for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) collaboration using any cloud-based service such as COLLABORATE Space, Microsoft® Teams, WebEx™, Zoom™, and more. The simple CONVERGE Huddle audio DSP, and the Huddle-compatible Ceiling Tile Beamforming Mic Array (BMA CTH), are a perfect fit for small-to medium-sized rooms.

The Huddle DSP includes mic/line inputs with AEC, line outputs, 4x10 Watt power amps, USB audio, mobile phone jack, and HDMI, and comes preloaded with a project file ready for the most common room configuration.

Add ClearOne’s Wall-Mount Bluetooth Expander and UNITE® cameras to complete your collaboration system. With a rich mix of video and audio options, the Versa Pro CT is versatile, flexible, and easy to install. There is no system in the market today that can compete with the Versa Pro CT on price, features, coverage, and quality.



CONSOLE AI is the smart way to design your AV system, with built-in Audio Intelligence. The AI Workflow Checklist guides you as you build your system to make sure that you never miss a step; and the innovative AI Project Audit checks your design and reports errors and warnings to alert you of potential problems. Enhanced visualization dramatically streamlines routing, design, and reviews. New visual language elements include drag-and-drop, boundary boxes, mixer blocks and custom routing lines. Audio channel groups can be created – then expanded for detailed control or collapsed for simplified viewing and control.

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com .

Contact: Bob Griffin griffin360 212.481.3456 x16 bob@griffin360.com

