MTBC to Present at Benchmark, LD Micro Conferences in December

MTBC management will present at The Benchmark Company’s 8th Annual Discovery 1x1 Investor Conference on December 4, 2019. Investors wishing to schedule a meeting should contact their Benchmark Company representative or MTBC Investor Relations at mkreps@darrowir.com .

Management will also present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:20 PM PST. The conference will be held December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com , visit the conference website at www.ldmicro.com , or MTBC Investor Relations at mkreps@darrowir.com .

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . To view MTBC's latest investor presentation, read recent articles, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com/events .

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

MTBC, Inc.

bkorn@mtbc.com

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

mkreps@darrowir.com

(214) 597-8200



