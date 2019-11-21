Deem Travel Management Platform Expands Global Capabilities

Travelers booked millions of trips, using 450 airlines, 800,000 hotels and 150 ground transportation providers this year

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, announced today the continued expansion of global travel and ground transportation capabilities within the Work Fource travel booking and management platform.

“We continue to add features and functionality to Deem’s enterprise level platform Work Fource,” said John F. Rizzo, CEO, Deem. “Our customers travel to more than 170 countries around the world and book in more than 40. We’re constantly adding content and features that help our travelers book and manage their trips faster, and add value to their company’s travel programs while they do it.”

Deem’s recent partnership with Amadeus adds to the existing globally supported GDS’s on the Deem platform, including Sabre, Apollo, Galileo, and Worldspan. The Amadeus integration gives travelers access to more European content, including flights, hotels and ground transportation. Travelers can access extensive global and localized content from more than 450 airlines, including 18 low cost carriers, more than 800,000 hotels and 150 ground transportation providers.

“At Deem, we’ve taken the time to multi-source content from GDS systems and direct connects so our travelers can find exactly the flight, hotel or ground transportation they want, all on a single platform,” said Neil Markey, CIO and SVP Product, Deem.

Travel content can be booked with localized point of sale, based on dynamic company policy rules. Travelers can then customize the user experience to fit their preferences, including display type, currency, and time and calendar formats.

“We’ve built Deem as a global enterprise solution,” said Todd Kaiser, SVP Business Development. “With the breadth and depth of the travel platform, extensive partnerships with suppliers and providers, our travelers are covered in whatever part of the world their business takes them.”

Deem sources the full range of branded fare options – from the most restrictive to the least restrictive then normalizes those fares across airlines in a single display for the traveler.

“This functionality is especially important for travelers who are unfamiliar with the branded fares or those in a market where they don’t frequently travel,” said Kaiser. “For example, if a traveler’s trip originates in Canada with travel through various European countries, normalizing the fare display and showing the fare attributes helps the traveler make the right decision for that specific trip.”

Deem’s customer support program spans the globe with support centers based in the U.S and Bangalore, India. Support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To learn more about Deem and its global capabilities, visit www.deem.com/global.

About Deem

At Deem, we create products that give employees everything they need to make better travel decisions, wherever they are. With the most intuitive, secure, and powerful travel solutions, companies save money, their employees stay connected, and everyone gets more done. That’s why more businesses are embracing Deem.

Deem is used by more than 50,000 corporate customers and plugs into the world’s largest travel management companies and expense providers. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices in Bangalore, India and Dublin, Ireland.

Deem is wholly owned by Enterprise Holdings, the world’s largest car rental provider, and an industry leader in mobility and technology. Enterprise Holdings is one of the top global travel companies, ranking ahead of all other car rental companies, many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies, based on its annual revenues.

