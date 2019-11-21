StreamSets Celebrates Standout 2019

Significant Revenue and Customer Growth, New Talent, and Industry Recognition Round Out Impressive Year

Company registers revenue and customer growth, industry wins

Today’s data landscape is marked by architectural complexity and accelerating change, fueling adoption of DataOps practices across industries.

As the provider of the industry’s first DataOps platform for data integration, StreamSets is perfectly positioned to help data-driven businesses operate in this environment. As a testament to this, StreamSets has enjoyed significant growth in the last four fiscal quarters, in both revenue and customer logos. The company moves into its next fiscal year with great momentum and ready to make additional investments to grow the business.

StreamSets’ success has been reflected in recent industry recognition as well. The company was ranked No. 2 on the San Francisco Business Times list of “Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area.” StreamSets was also lauded by impactBIGDATA on its IMPACT 50 list of big-data companies that deliver leading-edge products and services to enterprises.

New executive hires provide extra muscle

StreamSets made some notable executive hires this fiscal year as well. Judy Ko, an enterprise software industry veteran, recently joined StreamSets as chief product officer. Ko previously held executive positions at BEA and Informatica, including owning marketing for Informatica Cloud.

In June, StreamSets welcomed Suzy Tighe as its vice president of global marketing. Holding positions previously at Sun Microsystems, MySQL and Talend, Tighe brings to bear 15 years of leadership experience in demand generation and corporate marketing.

The company also advanced Jobi George from his position as vice president of business development to general manager of its Cloud business. A veteran of Elastic, Intel, IBM and Microsoft, at StreamSets, George built the strategic partnerships and new market operations functions of the business from the ground up. Now, he will oversee the new StreamSets Cloud business and go-to-market with partners such as Microsoft, Amazon and Google.

“StreamSets is one of a small number of innovators in the modern data ecosystem that are driving the transformation of data analytics by advancing the practice of DataOps,” said Girish Pancha, CEO, StreamSets. “Our success over the past two years is a strong leading indicator that demand for DataOps will only continue to grow. And, with the recent strengthening of our leadership team, StreamSets will be able to support this demand, while also advancing the StreamSets products and the DataOps wave.”

About DataOps

Analytics has modernized in our always-on, always-changing world. How you deliver data to drive analytics has to modernize, too. DataOps is a set of practices and technologies that operationalizes data management and integration to ensure resiliency and agility despite ceaseless change. It combines the DevOps principles of continuous delivery with the ability to tame data drift (unexpected and undocumented changes to data). By embedding these principles, DataOps makes it possible to deliver the continuous data needed to drive modern analytics and digital transformation.

About StreamSets

StreamSets built the industry’s first multi-cloud DataOps platform for modern data integration, helping enterprises to continuously flow big, streaming and traditional data to their data science and data analytics applications. The platform uniquely handles data drift, those frequent and unexpected changes to upstream data that break pipelines and damage data integrity. The StreamSets DataOps Platform allows for execution of any-to-any pipelines, ETL processing and machine learning with a cloud-native operations portal for the continuous automation and monitoring of complex multi-pipeline topologies.

Founded in 2014, StreamSets is backed by top-tier Silicon Valley venture capital firms, including Battery Ventures, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), and Accel Partners. For more information, visit www.streamsets.com .

StreamSets and the StreamSets Logo are the registered trademarks of StreamSets, Inc. All other marks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

