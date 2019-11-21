Delphix Announces Support for Google Cloud Platform

Delphix Dynamic Data Platform v.6.0 is now available on Google Cloud, empowering enterprises to accelerate application development and application workload delivery

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphix , the company helping enterprises accelerate innovation through DataOps, today announced support for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) with the latest release of the company’s flagship product, the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform (DDDP) v.6.0 . This offering means customers can now leverage the powerful combination of GCP’s infrastructure and Delphix’s platform to rapidly deliver secure data from any database and grow their business in today's complex, multi-cloud environment.



“Enterprises look to Google Cloud to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and support critical business initiatives,” said Robert Harper, Director, Channel Sales, Partnerships & Alliances, Google Cloud. “This Delphix integration is an important development for enterprise customers to accelerate DevOps and application workload delivery to Google Cloud Platform.”

The Delphix platform reduces test data wait times for GCP users and accelerates application release cadence, making effective data transformation possible across the enterprise. As more enterprises move their workloads to GCP, for speed and agility, they will need to manage and deliver data with a similar level of speed and automation. The emergence of DataOps as an organizational approach comes in direct response to the critical need for improved agility, velocity, quality, and reliability of data within the software development lifecycle. The DDDP makes rapid data provisioning possible with continuous synchronization across landscapes, no matter where data resides.

“The reality for enterprises today is that they have growing volumes of data that live in many different environments within the business. As enterprises move more workloads to the cloud, they need new ways to ensure that data flows quickly - and securely - to the people and teams that need it,” said Eric Schrock, CTO of Delphix. “The combination of Delphix and Google Cloud Platform is a powerful new way to ensure the delivery of fast, secure data for continuous innovation.”

For more information on the latest version of Delphix 6.0 and support for GCP, please visit our website .

About Delphix

Delphix’s mission is to empower businesses to accelerate innovation through data. In a world where every company is becoming a data company, the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform gives teams self-service access to secure, personal data environments to fuel application development, analytics, and AI while also minimizing data risk. For more information visit www.delphix.com . For more information, visit www.delphix.com. You can also follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

