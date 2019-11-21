Imprivata OneSign 7.0 Enables Fast, Seamless Access to Cloud and On-premises Applications

New version of Imprivata OneSign® delivers secure, transparent access to on-prem and cloud applications to support healthcare delivery organizations’ hybrid environment

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata® , the healthcare IT security company, today introduced OneSign 7.0 with Imprivata Web SSO to enable fast, secure access to cloud applications from any device, anywhere. The new Web SSO capability is an integrated component of Imprivata OneSign® 7.0, the newest version of healthcare’s leading authentication and access management solution. As healthcare organizations continue to adopt cloud technology, Imprivata enables clinicians and all other users across the healthcare enterprise to quickly and easily access both on-premises and cloud applications from any device, including mobile devices, personal laptops, virtual desktops, and more.



“Healthcare is becoming a hybrid environment. The continuing adoption of cloud applications in conjunction with on-prem applications and systems is trending healthcare infrastructures towards a hybrid state. That shift coupled with the increasingly distributed workforce continues to contribute to the erosion of the once well-defined IT security perimeter,” said Gus Malezis, CEO at Imprivata. “To support the adoption of cloud technology without disrupting user experience or the delivery of patient care, we continue to evolve our solutions to deliver secure, frictionless access to all applications, regardless of whether they are on-prem or in the cloud.”

Imprivata Web SSO integrates seamlessly with Imprivata OneSign badge-tap access to provide near password-less authentication into corporate devices, including shared workstations. For organizations using Microsoft, Imprivata Web SSO enables increased clinician adoption of cloud applications from the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

To improve security, safeguard against unauthorized access to cloud applications, and support compliance requirements, Imprivata Web SSO supports seamless multifactor authentication. Organizations can leverage innovative and convenient authentication options—including push token notification—to ensure multifactor authentication is transparent to users and does not disrupt workflow. Importantly for prescribers, Imprivata delivers multifactor authentication options that meet DEA requirements for electronic prescribing for controlled substances (EPCS), ensuring that all authentication workflows are fast and familiar.

The addition of Imprivata Web SSO into Imprivata OneSign 7.0 adds seamless cloud access for Imprivata customers, making the Imprivata Digital Identity portfolio the industry’s most comprehensive and market leading solution for healthcare. Imprivata continues to define identity and access management with purpose-built solutions for the healthcare enterprise. With these latest enhancements, healthcare organizations can rely on a trusted partner as they embrace digital transformation. For more information please contact your Imprivata account team or Request a Demo .

About Imprivata

Imprivata®, the healthcare IT security company, provides healthcare organizations globally with a security and identity platform that delivers ubiquitous access, positive identity management, and multifactor authentication. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information to address critical compliance and security challenges while improving productivity and the patient experience. For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com.

