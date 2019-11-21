Silver Air Continues Rapid Fleet Growth in 2019

Los Angeles Fleet Adds Another GIV with International Reach

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Air , the private jet management and charter company with operations in Los Angeles, The Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston and New York, has been growing its Los Angeles charter fleet since 2017 and now boasts one of the largest and most varied charter operations out of Van Nuys Airport (VNY), one of the most popular charter hubs in the U.S.



The newest addition to Silver Air’s VNY fleet is a 16-passenger Gulfstream GIV available for charter now. With world class worldwide service, the GIV under Silver Air’s proprietary PURE Jet Management, is complete with business and entertainment amenities, including in-flight Wi-Fi and broadband, delivering productivity, comfort, and luxury for large groups and long flights.

“Silver Air is adding more large cabin aircraft for charter on both coasts. Out West, we have one of the largest charter fleets based at VNY, and back East we’re constantly adding aircraft to our Teterboro-based fleet,” said Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air’s President of Business Development. “We are excited to bring onboard this GIV in VNY that can easily reach both coasts and international destinations.”

Silver Air manages an expanding international fleet with bases across the United States while still maintaining a sharp focus on client service and a unique approach to jet management.

Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management model provides a unique opportunity for jet owner partners, creating quality management plans at the best value, and expertly managing the multiple service vendors on the owner’s behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

In addition to its fleet of Gulfstream jets, Silver Air manages and operates other light to large-cabin jets from Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech. Silver Air is also the only operator to offer unrestricted charter availability on a Boeing Business Jet.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned an ARGUS Platinum rating and the company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

For more information on Silver Air visit http://www.silverair.com/ .

About Silver Air

Silver Air is an innovative, industry leading aircraft management company and charter operator. As a DOT Certificated Air Carrier, the company operates under a Full FAA Part 135 certificate with worldwide operations. Silver Air is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara, and has bases of operations in California, Washington, Texas, Nevada, Florida and New York. The company manages and operates an all jet fleet, consisting of a wide range of aircraft from light jets to heavy long range jets, including the Boeing Business Jet. Silver Air is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated, and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

