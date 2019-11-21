Seed CX Partners with 1Konto to Offer Best Execution for Digital Asset Customers

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Konto, an order routing API service redefining best price execution with its routing-as-a-service product Teloneum, today announced a partnership with Seed CX, the leading digital asset exchange built expressly for institutional investors.

“Seed CX’s on chain settlement, institutional custody services and multiple trading pairs complement Teloneum's routing algorithms in providing deep liquidity,” said Edwin Handschuh, Co-Founder & CEO of 1Konto. “We are glad to provide access to Seed CX and further assist our clients in obtaining higher quality executions with greater transparency.”

Teloneum is the first OmniPathTM smart order router, which scans all possible paths across all venues. By accessing the market’s total available liquidity, proprietary algorithms achieve price improvement, minimal slippage. Teloneum quickly integrates via API to existing liquidity stacks, with no monthly minimum fees or contract terms.

“We built Seed CX with the intention of providing best execution for institutional clients,” said Adam Leaman, Head of Client Services at Seed CX and Zero Hash. “The Teloneum platform is a natural fit for our markets, which offers some of the best execution costs through low slippage and competitive fees.”

Through its subsidiaries, Seed CX offers a licensed exchange for institutional trading and settlement of spot digital asset products. Seed CX also offers a regulated post trade settlement infrastructure as well as on/off ramp access for 20 world fiat currencies. Recently, the New York Department of Financial Services awarded BitLicenses to two of Seed CX’s subsidiaries, one for execution and another for settlement services.

About 1Konto

1Konto (German for “one account”) works with institutions and corporations on obtaining better pricing in the digital asset markets. Its primary product is the Teloneum OmniPathTM order routing API service which simplifies market connectivity and routing without taking control of clients' API keys. 1Konto plans to launch one account access to both digital and traditional assets allowing for seamless integration, increased price transparency and liquidity management.

About Seed CX

Chicago-based Seed CX operates a digital asset exchange built expressly for institutional investors. Through its subsidiaries, Seed CX offers a market for institutional trading and settlement of spot digital assets, and plans to offer a separate market for CFTC-regulated derivatives. Seed CX is backed by Bain Capital Ventures. Seed CX wholly owns a number of subsidiaries:

Seed Digital Commodities Market is a spot exchange for digital asset commodities.

Zero Hash is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business as well as a Money Transmitter in more than 35 states. Zero Hash custodies both fiat and digital assets, with on-chain settlement.

Seed SEF is a CFTC-regulated Swap Execution Facility (SEF) that plans to offer a market for CFTC-regulated digital asset derivatives.

Seed Digital Securities Market is pending registration as a Broker Dealer with FINRA and an ATS with the SEC.

