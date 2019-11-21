Top Agents and Teams Join eXp Realty

Industry Leaders Attracted to Cloud-Based Brokerage

Scott Cruikshank, Oregon

Scott Cruikshank and Central Oregon Living have had the privilege of listing or selling more than $250 million in real estate. In 2018, he closed more than $18 million in real estate with 48 transactions. Cruikshank is a mentor and leadership influencer to those within the real estate field.

David Kurz and Kurz Real Estate, Florida

David Kurz has 15 years of real estate industry experience. In 2015, he opened his own brokerage, which has grown to nearly 200 agents. Kurz hosts a real estate podcast and has written two books about real estate and entrepreneurism. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps for nine years prior to starting his career in real estate.

Zandra Ulloa and The Zandra Ulloa Realty Group, California

Since Zandra Ulloa started her career in real estate in 2013, this mother of three has closed $350 million in volume with her team. The Zandra Ulloa Realty Group received the San Diego Association of Realtors’ Circle of Excellence Top 1 Percent Platinum award for three consecutive years. The team is currently on track to close more than 250 transactions by the end of 2019.

Amy Wengerd and The Amy Wengerd Group, Ohio

Amy Wengerd has 22 years of real estate industry experience and led the No. 1 team at her former brokerage. In 2018, her team closed nearly $60 million in real estate with 351 transactions. The Amy Wengerd Group is on track to close more than $77 million in real estate with 425 transactions by the end of 2019.

Jason Witte and The Jason Witte Team, Arizona

Jason Witte has been in real estate since 2003 and became a designated broker in 2009. Under Witte’s leadership, The Jason Witte Team while with Realty One Group grew from three to nearly 30 agents during the past three years. He anticipates the team will grow to more than 40 agents across Arizona in 2020.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 24,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, six Canadian provinces and the United Kingdom. The company recently announced expansion into Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.exprealty.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak

Vice President, Marketing and Communications, eXp Realty

360.419.5285 ext. 116

cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Raymond “RJ” Jones

Executive Vice President, finance and growth, eXp World Holdings

360.761.4393

investors@expworldholdings.com



