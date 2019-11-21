ZL Technologies Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving

This year marks a record 15th continuous appearance

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZL Technologies, Inc. (ZL), a premiere information governance provider, has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving. The Magic Quadrant is an influential analyst report published every year by Gartner that organizes companies based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. The strongest players, with both completeness of vision and ability to execute, are placed in the Leaders Quadrant. The report weighs search, data management, e-discovery and compliance capabilities among other factors.



This marks the 15th straight year ZL has been acknowledged in the report, the only such vendor to appear continuously during that period. This is of particular interest given the industry’s reputation for changing players, unsuccessful acquisitions and integrations, and solution sunsetting, which can have significant impact on a customer’s long-term success and the viability of their governance strategy.

The industry landscape is also in a period of transition, due to new data regulations such as Europe’s GDPR and California’s CCPA which pose a technological challenge under today's siloed IT architecture. ZL’s unified platform has continuously solved new such challenges over the past two decades by enabling management across enterprise data repositories and presenting a singular, manageable view of all data.

About ZL Technologies, Inc.

ZL Technologies’ centralized information governance platform enables organizations to manage all enterprise content and satisfy corporate needs for data privacy, file analytics, eDiscovery, records management, and FINRA and GDPR compliance. ZL's unique differentiator is its unified architecture which consolidates all applications and billions of documents under one platform, thus eliminating today's fractured data silos which significantly raise operating costs and increase legal risk. With a proven track record of serving Global 500 customers, ZL has emerged as a technology leader in harnessing big data for strategic advantage. For more information, please visit www.zlti.com

