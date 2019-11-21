Illumio Updates ServiceNow App with Support for New York Release

Updates enable workload labeling, saving users dozens of hours

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, the leader in segmentation for workload security, today announced an enhancement to its application for ServiceNow, available now in the ServiceNow Store with support for ServiceNow’s New York release, in addition to the London and Madrid releases. Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to apps available in the Store and signifies that Illumio successfully completed a set of defined tests focused on Now Platform security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability. The certification also ensures that best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of Illumio with ServiceNow.



Illumio’s application for ServiceNow CMDB (configuration management database) offers enrichments to workload collections and labeling using the CMDB database maintained in ServiceNow. Customers can leverage their existing IT organization structure to power Illumio, streamlining the import process with greater accuracy and ease of use. In this update for ServiceNow’s New York release, unmanaged workloads can be labeled and used for writing label-based policies to provide better visibility in application communication. By providing a streamlined process for updating labels on the Illumio PCE using ServiceNow CMDB data as a source of truth, users of the Illumio App for ServiceNow will save dozens of hours on an ongoing basis.

“Historically, the process of labeling workloads within the Illumio interface could have taken hours, but through our integration with ServiceNow, existing information in the CMDB can be imported and labeled in minutes,” said PJ Kirner, CTO of Illumio. “We understand how important it is for an organization’s CMDB and Illumio to speak the same language, our updated app streamlines this process while leveraging existing naming schemes, avoiding human error, and maintaining consistency.”

To learn how to automate workload labels from CMDB data using the Illumio app, watch our on-demand demonstration here .

About Illumio

Illumio enables organizations to realize a future without high-profile breaches by providing visibility, segmentation, and control of all network communications across any data center or cloud. Founded in 2013, the world’s largest enterprises, including Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Salesforce, and Oracle NetSuite, trust Illumio to reduce cyber risk. For more information, visit www.illumio.com/what-we-do and:

ServiceNow Store

The ServiceNow Store is the exclusive source for Now Certified apps from ISV Technology Partners that complement and extend ServiceNow and accelerate time to value for customers. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

