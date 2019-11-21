MFA Oil Break Time Wins Paytronix Award for Tiered Loyalty Program Driving 25.6% Increase in Customer Spend

Convenience store brand wins Paytronix Loyaltees Marketing Automation Award for Monthly Rewards Challenge

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today announced that Break Time Convenience Stores has won the 2019 Paytronix Loyaltees Award for Marketing Innovation, in recognition of Break Time’s unique tiered loyalty approach to rewarding customers for visits. Break Time realized significant impact from the tiered program, with 42% of all transactions tied to MyTime Rewards loyalty.



Read the success story for more on Break Time’s award-winning loyalty program:

Break Time Drives 25.6% Increase in Customer Spend with Monthly Rewards Challenge

Working with Paytronix, Break Time designed MyTime Rewards based upon four progressive tiers—rewarding customers for visits and spend, and motivating guests to move up to the next tier based on their behavior. Upon registration, guests begin in the “Start Time” level, earning a free fountain drink or coffee each month, and a birthday reward. The more they visit, the more they earn! After four visits, guests move up to the “Play Time” level, earning two free drinks per month and a fuel discount. With increased visits per month, guests can continue to reach two additional levels, earning escalating rewards!

The MyTime Rewards tiers encourage customers to maintain status, as they must requalify every month, then compete to rise up the tier structure again for better rewards.

In a true example of marketing innovation, Break Time incorporated its consumer-packaged goods partners and their associated promotional dollars into the loyalty program, bringing added excitement as well as the financial support to run most promotions at no cost to Break Time. The results were powerful, as the tiered loyalty program metrics showcase:

“We wanted a loyalty program that’s truly unique to Break Time, and that really understands and fits our customers and their shopping habits,” said Anita Bichsel​, Marketing Manager, Break Time Convenience Stores​. “Paytronix had the expertise to guide us in building an engaging program that helps us get the most out of the platform.”

Paytronix offers many different ways to maximize the MyTime Rewards program, and Break Time is seeing direct results from the tiered rewards, as well as from custom promotional offers that draw extra people through the door.

“Paytronix automates our loyalty program, marketing to the right people at the right time so we can engage the extra customers to motivate new behaviors,” added Bichsel. “Paytronix is a true partner for us, making a big difference with Break Time’s marketing programs.”

“MFA Oil Break Time is a thought leader in convenience store loyalty programs,” said Michelle Tempesta, head of marketing for Paytronix. “They wanted to push the envelope to stand apart from competing programs and were able to deliver an engaging, compelling program to Break Time customers thanks to the flexibility of the platform.”

