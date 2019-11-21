Make a Safe and Sober Driver Your MVP This Grey Cup Weekend

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians get set to watch the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers square off in the 107th Grey Cup this weekend, MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are asking Canadians to make a winning play before the game even begins – plan ahead for a sober ride home.



“Impaired driving doesn’t just happen. It’s not an accident – it’s a choice,” said MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer Dawn Regan. “That means it can be prevented. If everyone plans ahead for a sober ride home this Grey Cup weekend, we can avoid the tragic crashes and senseless deaths and injuries that result from impaired driving.”

Getting behind the wheel impaired puts the driver, his or her passengers and every other person on the road with them at risk. Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed and tens of thousands are injured.

MADD Canada and Allstate Canada are asking all Canadians to look out for themselves and one another:

don’t drive impaired and don’t let family members, friends or fellow party-goers drive impaired; call an Uber, call a cab, take public transit, arrange a designated driver or plan to stay overnight;

don’t ride with drivers who are impaired;

if you see a driver you suspect is impaired, call 911 and report it to police.

“When it comes to protecting roads and communities, planning ahead for a sober ride home is always the best play of the day,” said Allstate Canada President and CEO Ryan Michel. “Please make sure that sober transportation options are part of your game plan this weekend.”

Fans looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driver App. Visit www.uber.com/partner/en-ca/madd-canada for more information.

MADD Canada is currently in the midst of its 32nd annual Project Red Ribbon campaign to promote safe and sober driving during the holiday season, with Allstate Canada as the Title Sponsor. For more information, please visit: http://madd.ca/pages/programs/awareness-campaigns/project-red-ribbon/.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.



About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to keep both customers and employees in "Good Hands®" and is proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for eight consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates and has partnered with organizations such as MADD Canada, United Way and Junior Achievement. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca. For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca.

For more information, contact: Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca Travon Smith, Public Relations Specialist, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, 905-475-4527 or tsmith@allstate.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.