Infragistics Announces Enhanced Support for .NET Core 3, New Web Components and ASP.NET Blazor Products

/EIN News/ -- Cranbury, NJ, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infragistics, celebrating its 30th anniversary as a worldwide leader in providing tools and solutions to accelerate design and development, today announced the launch of Infragistics Ultimate 19.2, the company’s flagship UX & UI product for design and development teams.

Ultimate 19.2 builds on 3 key themes:

.NET Core 3 for Visual Studio 2019

Innovating on New Platforms for Modern Web

Best of Breed Angular UX

.NET Core 3 for Visual Studio 2019

Infragistics Ultimate now includes full support for .NET Core 3 in WPF, Windows Forms and ASP.NET MVC (ASP.NET Core). This allows Microsoft Visual Studio developers to leverage the most modern .NET capabilities for web, rich client, IoT, artificial intelligence & machine learning apps. From a developer perspective, you’ll see immediate improvement in what you can achieve with a smaller, lighter-weight .NET Framework. With Infragistics Ultimate 19.2, you can modernize your web and desktop applications and gain better performance while working with the latest .NET Core CLI tools and SDK-style projects in Visual Studio.

Innovating on New Platforms for Modern Web

Ignite UI is the best-of-breed choice for high-performance modern web development – and we are continuing this innovation with support for 2 modern platforms:

Web Components

ASP.NET Blazor

As the web evolves, so does Ignite UI. You can now take advantage of the most modern web platforms in your next app with the best grids, charts and more on the market. Ignite UI helps teams deliver the fastest UX possible for your apps including rich theming and guidance you need to build modern web experiences in desktop and mobile browsers. In both ASP.NET Blazor and Web Components, we are shipping a high-performance Data Grid, Data Chart with over 50 chart types, series and indicators, Financial Charting, Excel Spreadsheet, Excel Library, Geospatial Mapping and more.

Best of Breed Angular UX

Ultimate 19.2 delivers the most complete UI toolset on the market for Angular developers. With everything from Data Grids, Business & Financial Charts to Spreadsheet & Excel Library, plus dozens of additional controls, Ignite UI for Angular helps you deliver complete solutions for the modern web, with the best tooling and the deepest feature set that your customers demand. With dozens of updates and over 15 new controls like TreeMap, Excel Spreadsheet, Sparkline Charts and more, we are ensuring that development teams have the tools and controls they need to be productive and deliver beautiful experiences for their customers.

Jason Beres, Senior Vice President of Developer Tools commented, “Providing new web development platforms like Blazor from Microsoft and standards-based Web Components brings more exciting tools to developers who are looking to modernize legacy web products or who are driving digital transformation with desktop to web. Infragistics continues to respond to customers who are modernizing their app portfolios with the latest, most modern tools and technologies.”

Availability

Infragistics Ultimate 19.2 is available now. Download a Free Trial or learn more at our launch blog.

About Infragistics

Infragistics is a worldwide leader in providing tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, provide insights, and foster collaboration within organizations. More than two million developers use Infragistics enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, Windows, iOS and Android devices. Infragistics enterprise mobility solutions—Reveal and SharePlus—give business users the latest advancements in self-service business intelligence and collaboration software.

###

Attachment

Beth Brody Infragistics 908-295-0600 beth@brodypr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.