Goddard adds business development expert to West Coast team

Tasked with leading business development efforts at Goddard’s new West Coast office in San Diego, Kate Parker joins the product development firm’s growing team.

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goddard Inc., a leading provider of product development, design and engineering services, has named Kate Parker as Business Development & Strategy Manager for the firm’s newly-opened San Diego office.



As Business Development & Strategy Manager, Kate will be responsible for leading Goddard’s efforts to expand its footprint in the medical technology, life science and industrial markets in California.

“Kate’s experience in medical devices and deep technical knowledge are significant assets to Goddard and, most importantly, our clients,” said Goddard’s General Manager & Partner, Corey Smigelski. “Her experience as a senior leader will be key in identifying and meeting the highly variable product engineering needs our clients face.”

Prior to joining Goddard, Kate served as the Strategic Accounts Specialist at Obalon Therapeutics, a medical device start-up that manufactures a gastric balloon for the treatment of obesity. Kate was a key contributor in bringing the novel Class III device to market, holding various leadership positions related to quality, R&D and sales over the course of her seven years at Obalon. Kate has a B.A. in psychology from Greenville University.

About Goddard: Goddard Inc. is a full-service product development and engineering firm specializing in the design and development of medical technology, life science and industrial products. Drawing from the collective expertise of its experienced designers and engineers, Goddard’s mission is to deliver outstanding solutions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit www.goddardtech.com.

Media inquiries - media@goddardtech.com

Let’s work together - hello@goddardtech.com





Kate Parker Kate Parker - Business Development & Strategy Manager at Goddard



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.