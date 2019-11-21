FactSet Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

/EIN News/ -- NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter fiscal 2020, ending November 30, on Thursday, December 19, 2019. FactSet will also host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. eastern time.



The following information is provided for investors who would like to participate in the conference call and webcast:

U.S. Participants 833.231.8259 International Participants 647.689.4104 Passcode 4776222 Webcast FactSet Investor Relations

An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at investor.factset.com for one year after the conclusion of the live event. The earnings call transcript will also be available via FactSet’s transcription service. An audio replay of this conference will also be available until December 26, 2019 via the following telephone numbers: 800.585.8367 in the U.S. and 416.621.4642 internationally using passcode 4776222.

