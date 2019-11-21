Industry’s First 4Mbit EEPROM Memory Chips from STMicroelectronics Let Small Devices Handle Bigger User Data

Industry’s first 4Mbit EEPROM in small, low-cost, 8-pin package

Data-storage boost brings more features and precision to smart devices

ST is the world leader in serial EEPROM memories, widely used across a full range of applications

/EIN News/ -- Geneva, November 21, 2019 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has introduced a new generation of memory chips that combine unprecedented storage density with speed and reliability, enabling the devices we use every day to do more to enrich life and work.

With 4Mbit capacity, ST’s new EEPROM memories let small devices capture and store more data through the serial SPI bus. This enables equipment such as smart meters to intensify data logging for managing grids more effectively and providing more user-friendly billing. Also, portable medical devices can log patients’ data more intensively to improve care quality, and consumer devices such as smart wearables can support more user features and greater precision. In these applications, the memory’s low power consumption helps extend battery runtime. A wide range of applications in industrial controls and communication infrastructure such as network switches can also benefit from these higher density memories.

“ST is recognized as the world leader in serial EEPROM chips, which are widely used across consumer, industrial, and automotive applications, and we continue to drive technical innovation,” said Benoit Rodrigues, Memory Division General Manager, STMicroelectronics. “The market’s first 4Mbit EEPROM devices are produced in our own CMOS technology, which is now qualified at 110nm as the most advanced in the industry for EEPROMs.”

ST’s M95M04 EEPROM memories combine their unprecedented data storage with excellent energy efficiency for budget-conscious applications. They extend ST’s wide portfolio recognized for high reliability, lasting one billion full-memory read-write cycles. Capable of writing 512 Bytes in 5ms, the new devices enable fast system operation with low latency.

Samples are available now, and pricing starts at $2.50 for orders of 1000 pieces.

Further technical information

M95M04 EEPROMs provide high-density non-volatile storage for persistent data such as application code, calibration tables, and user parameters, as well as for intensive data logging.

Offering the highest density on the market in small 8-pin SO8N and TSSOP8 packages, they are cost-effective versus competing devices. These include EEPROM-emulation memories that combine a microcontroller and Flash, ferroelectric FRAMs, and magneto-resistive MRAMs, which consume more power and have narrower supply-voltage range than CMOS EEPROMs.

M95M04 EEPROMs benefit from a wide power supply range of 1.8V to 5.5V, as well as 40-years data retention, and a state-of-the-art 8-bump WLCSP chip-scale package option in addition to SO8N and TSSOP8 packages.

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company’s net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com .

For Press Information Contact:



Michael Markowitz

Director Technical Media Relations

STMicroelectronics

Tel: +1 781 591 0354

Email: michael.markowitz@st.com

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.