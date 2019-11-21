Geron Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today reported that it has granted non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 150,000 shares of Geron common stock as inducements to two newly-hired employees in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.



The stock options were granted on November 20, 2019 at an exercise price of $1.36 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Geron common stock on the date of grant. Each stock option granted has a 10-year term and vests over four years, with 12.5% of the shares underlying the option vesting on the six-month anniversary of commencement of employment and the remaining shares vesting over the following 42 months in equal installments of whole shares, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting dates. The options were granted as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are subject to the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant and Geron’s 2018 Inducement Award Plan, which was adopted December 14, 2018 and provides for the granting of stock options to new employees.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. For more information about Geron, visit www.geron.com .

CONTACT:

Suzanne Messere

Investor and Media Relations

investor@geron.com

media@geron.com

CG Capital

877-889-1972



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.