TELUS and MobiledgeX first in North America to unleash live edge computing access

Canadian developers will have access to experiment with edge computing functionality that brings mobile data processing closer to users and powers next-generation 5G use cases

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS, a world-leading communications and information technology company, and MobiledgeX , which is making edge computing widely accessible and easy to access, announced today that the MobiledgeX Early Access Program will soon open in Canada. A first for North America, the program allows developers to build, experiment, and test applications and experiences using next-generation, low-latency edge computing powered by MobiledgeX. Leveraging the world-class TELUS mobile network, the MobiledgeX Early Access Program will allow Canadian developers to build innovative apps and devices for planned deployment on MobiledgeX’s fast-growing global edge network.



Instead of relying on physically distant public clouds, edge computing hosts applications and content across operator networks at key locations that are closer to the user. Combined with future 5G infrastructure that also lowers latency and increases speeds, mobile experiences are not only improved, but entirely new use cases will be unlocked for augmented and virtual reality, smart cities, industry 4.0, gaming and immersive entertainment, autonomous vehicles, and more.

“The TELUS and MobiledgeX partnership will provide Canadian developers with the tools and network access to seize the opportunity presented by edge computing and leverage the wireless networks of the future,” said Ibrahim Gedeon, CTO at TELUS. “Edge computing allows consumers and businesses alike to harness the power of a data center in near real time, unlocking further potential for fast, low-latency mobile networks to empower transformative technologies for everything from home entertainment and gaming, to healthcare and agriculture. We can’t wait to see what Canadian companies develop on the MobiledgeX network.”

“We know that ubiquitous edge access and the ability to experiment freely with the power of edge computing are two core drivers of the pending explosion of innovative new mobile services,” said Sunay Tripathi, Chief Technology Officer at MobiledgeX. “Through research, open technologies, and deep collaborations, we are relentlessly focused on empowering the communities that will take edge computing to new heights. We look forward to working closely with TELUS to fast-track edge exploration.”

Live testing of the MobiledgeX Early Access Program will be available in select major cities across Canada, including the TELUS Lab 5G at Zú, a Montreal-based incubator for start-ups innovating in the entertainment space. Additional live testing sites across Canada will be announced shortly as the program evolves.

‘’Our mission is to attract, support, and promote creatives in the entertainment sector to develop world-class innovative projects. Zú supports them in their creative process and growth by facilitating access to the necessary resources for the development of their projects; cutting-edge resources such as mobile edge computing and 5G. We are proud to offer creatives this opportunity to the creatives,’ said Guillaume Thérien, General Manager, Zú.

Developers approved for early access will receive exclusive, free-of-charge access to the MobiledgeX platform in a live network environment, and will benefit from a slate of market development efforts including hackathons, educational sessions and more.

Canadian companies are invited to apply for early access to the MobiledgeX beta platform at https://mobiledgex.com/early-access .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.6 billion in annual revenue and 14.5 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About MobiledgeX

MobiledgeX Inc. is building a marketplace of edge resources and services that will connect developers with the world’s largest mobile networks to power the next generation of applications and devices. MobiledgeX is an edge computing company founded by Deutsche Telekom AG and headquartered in San Francisco, California.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Douglas Self

TELUS Public Relations

Douglas.self@telus.com

403-616-8741



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.