Vlocity Delivers Next Generation of Industry Cloud Applications Using Salesforce Lightning Web Components

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vlocity, Inc. , a leading provider of industry-specific cloud software, today announced new releases of Vlocity software for six industries – built using Lightning Web Components, a modern JavaScript programming model for building applications on the Salesforce Platform. Using Lightning Web Components allows Vlocity to fully leverage low-code tools to deliver modern, fast industry cloud software that enables digital transformation in customer-centric industries. Vlocity’s new applications for Communications , Media & Entertainment , Energy & Utilities , Insurance , Health and Government are available on Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace.



Web Components are a set of features that provide a standard component model for the Web, allowing for encapsulation and interoperability of individual HTML elements. Lightning Web Components uses core Web Components standards and provides only what's necessary to perform well in browsers supported by Salesforce. Because it's built on code that runs natively in browsers, Lightning Web Components is lightweight and delivers exceptional performance.

“Vlocity is constantly evaluating the latest technologies to help our customers innovate faster and deliver superior omnichannel and industry-specific customer experiences,” said David Schmaier, CEO & Founder, Vlocity. “Standardizing on Salesforce Lightning Web Components reflects our commitment to deliver the modern technologies and applications our customers need to power their digital transformation.”

“We applaud the Vlocity team for moving quickly to leverage Salesforce Lightning Web Components – and for their ongoing commitment to the Salesforce platform,” said Jujhar Singh, EVP and General Manager, Salesforce Industries. “Our standards-based programming model gives Vlocity the freedom to use the tools they need to innovate and help large companies in their target industries to digitally transform.”

“When Salesforce released the first Lightning earlier this year, we immediately started to develop our Omniscript and Card editors to generate custom Lightning Web Components from metadata,” said Peter Thorson, VP of Products, Vlocity. “With Lightning Web Components, Salesforce and Vlocity together enable entire industries to transform at record speed.”

Vlocity, Salesforce and other software vendors will participate in an “LWC Demo Jam” today at Dreamforce from 11:00 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. PST at the Customer 360 Platform Meadow Theater (Moscone West). Click here for more details.

