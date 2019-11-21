Lift & Co. Announces New Cannabis Consumer Segmentation Solution

Industry’s First Digitally-Focused, Addressable Consumer Segmentation Offering

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF), is excited to announce an industry-first cannabis consumer profiling and segmentation tool: Cohesion Segmentation - powered by Nielsen. This solution will bring together industry digital consumer data with Lift & Co.'s knowledge of the Canadian cannabis consumer into a powerful tool for cannabis marketers to understand, segment and target new and existing consumers with great precision.



Launched September 2019, Lift & Co.’s Cohesion is a consumer insights platform that draws from millions of cannabis consumer and budtender data points, accumulated through verified reviews, purchase receipts and brand research on the Lift.co and CannSell platforms. Now with Lift & Co.’s unique cannabis consumer profile datasets, brands will be enabled to accurately identify their custom consumer segments and digitally-activate these consumers through cross-channel targeting, providing immediate results, higher customer retention and ongoing optimization.

“As we pass the first year of legalization, cannabis brands are mostly flying blind with respect to consumer marketing, building brand loyalty and connecting with target consumers,” says Matei Olaru, CEO of Lift & Co. “Today’s announcement elevates the standard for cannabis marketers, providing the marketplace with competitive tools that consumer packaged goods companies have been leveraging for decades.”

“Lift & Co. Cohesion Segmentation – powered by Nielsen provides clients with the most complete view of the consumer and optimize their investments across all touchpoints. Our data will elevate Lift & Co.’s cannabis consumer intelligence to inform and activate brand’s marketing strategies and tactics: who to engage with, how, when and where?” Cynthia Pachovski, VP Nielsen Media Canada Lead.

Cohesion is available today as a subscription service through Lift & Co.

Cohesion Segmentation - powered by Nielsen is in the final stages of development and expected to launch in early 2020.

About Lift & Co.

Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) is a publicly traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry.

