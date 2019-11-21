Prairie Provident Announces Successful Princess Drilling Update

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Provident Resources Inc. ("PPR" or the "Company") (TSX:PPR) announces an operational update highlighting the successful initial results from a new well in the Company’s core Princess operating area.

Princess Area New Well Results

PPR’s latest 102/08-04-021-11W4 well is the Company’s seventh successful Lithic Glauconite well drilled in the last two years in the Princess area. Starting November 16, 2019, the Princess well flowed for 93 hours and produced at an average flow rate of 1,067 boe/d (78% liquids) over the last 37 hours of the production test. The flowing pressure of the well during the final 37 hours of the test period averaged 3,700 kPa through a 19.05 mm choke. With total estimated capital costs of approximately $2.1 million to drill, complete, equip and tie-in, this successful new well is expected to be brought on production in December.

Incorporating volumes from this newest Princess well, the Company’s current corporate production is estimated at approximately 6,500 boe/d based on field receipts, which is at the upper end of PPR’s full year 2019 production guidance.

The Company cautions that the short-term test rates disclosed in this news release are preliminary in nature and may not be indicative of stabilized on-stream production rates or of future product types. The test results are not necessarily indicative of long-term well or reservoir performance or of ultimate recovery. Actual results will differ from those realized during testing, and the difference may be material.

ABOUT PRAIRIE PROVIDENT

Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically in combination with accretive acquisitions of conventional oil prospects, which can be efficiently developed. Prairie Provident’s operations are primarily focused at Wheatland and Princess in Southern Alberta targeting the Ellerslie and the Lithic Glauconite formations, along with an early-stage waterflood project at Evi in the Peace River Arch. Prairie Provident protects its balance sheet through an active hedging program and manages risk by allocating capital to opportunities offering maximum shareholder returns.

For further information, please contact:

Prairie Provident Resources Inc.

Tim Granger

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (403) 292-8110

Email: tgranger@ppr.ca

website: www.ppr.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements ("forward-looking statements") that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future performance, events or circumstances, and are based upon internal assumptions, plans, intentions, expectations and beliefs. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "budget", "forecast", "target", "estimate", "propose", "potential", "project", "continue", "may", "will", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or events or statements regarding an outlook.

Without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: the timing for bringing the new Lithic Glauconite well on production; and anticipated full-year production for 2019.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect material factors and expectations and assumptions of Prairie Provident including, without limitation: commodity prices and foreign exchange rates for 2019 and beyond; the timing and success of future drilling, development and completion activities (and the extent to which the results thereof meet Management's expectations); the continued availability of financing (including borrowings under the Company's credit agreements) and cash flow to fund current and future expenditures, with external financing on acceptable terms; future capital expenditure requirements and the sufficiency thereof to achieve the Company's objectives; the performance of both new and existing wells; the successful application of drilling, completion and seismic technology; the Company's ability to economically produce oil and gas from its properties and the timing and cost to do so; the predictability of future results based on past and current experience; prevailing weather conditions; prevailing legislation and regulatory requirements affecting the oil and gas industry (including royalty regimes); the timely receipt of required regulatory approvals; the availability of capital, labour and services on timely and cost-effective basis; and the general economic, regulatory and political environment in which the Company operates. Prairie Provident believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Although Prairie Provident believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which the forward-looking statements in this news release is based are reasonable based on currently available information, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which is inherently uncertain, relies on assumptions and expectations, and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, both general and specific, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated or suggested in the forward-looking statements. Prairie Provident can give no assurance that the forward-looking statements contained herein will prove to be correct or that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based will occur or be realized. These include, but are not limited to: risks inherent to oil and gas exploration, development, exploitation and production operations and the oil and gas industry in general; adverse changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange rates or interest rates; the ability to access capital when required and on acceptable terms; the ability to secure required services on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; increases in operating costs; environmental risks; changes in laws and governmental regulation (including with respect to royalties, taxes and environmental matters); adverse weather or break-up conditions; competition for labour, services, equipment and materials necessary to further the Company's oil and gas activities; and changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures in respect thereof. These and other risks are discussed in more detail in the Company's current annual information form and other documents filed by it from time to time with securities regulatory authorities in Canada, copies of which are available electronically under Prairie Provident's issuer profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.ppr.ca . This list is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Prairie Provident assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, or otherwise, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Barrels of Oil Equivalent

The oil and gas industry commonly expresses production volumes and reserves on a “barrel of oil equivalent” basis (“boe”) whereby natural gas volumes are converted at the ratio of six thousand cubic feet to one barrel of oil. The intention is to sum oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved analysis of results and comparisons with other industry participants. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet to one barrel of oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip. It does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead nor at the plant gate, which is where Prairie Provident sells its production volumes. Boes may therefore be a misleading measure, particularly if used in isolation. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency ratio of 6:1, utilizing a 6:1 conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.