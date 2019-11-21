Global Security Market Report 2019: Analysis on Evolving Business Models
The "Evolving Business Models in the Global Security Industry, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study will benefit those who are interested in learning about how business models are evolving in the security industry and potential opportunities in this segment
It discusses the key aspects of security business models and identifies use cases in various types of service-based models being adopted to address security capability requirements by end-users.
This study also details drivers, restraints and trends, and their impact on new business models in security. All security industry participants and the rest of the industry verticals will benefit as this is a visionary study investigating the big-picture perspectives of servistization' of security and the revenue models being pursued to achieve security objectives: how it is evolving in the future.
Technology companies who are looking to feed into the digital transformation megatrend across industries will also benefit from this study as they will get to understand their potential role in the future, thus enabling them to make key business decisions.
This research is aimed at identifying transformation in the industry ecosystem. Emerging business models currently being adapted by security industry stakeholders can be converted to opportunities for revenue/market share growth.
Research Scope
- Product scope: Industry Mega Trends
- Geographic scope: Global
- End-user scope: All relevant stakeholders in CNI, commercial and government, and security stakeholders
Key Issues Addressed
- How are business models evolving in security?
- What is the importance of data and how is it being monetized in the security industry?
- How is digital transformation shaping the way security products and services are offered?
- What are the major compelling factors driving the emergence of new business models in the security industry?
- Which business model will become the most preferred in each security process/application?
- What impact do new business models have along the security value chain?
Companies Mentioned
- Clear Biometrics
- Onfido
- Stanley Security
- Telstra
- TSA
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary - Security Industry Business Models
- Key Facts
- New Business Models in Security - Enablers and Challenges
- New Business Models in Security Enablers - Impact on Demand
- New Business Models in Security Challenges - Impact on Demand
- New Business Models in Security Trends Analysis - Impact on Demand
- Benefits of Servistization
- Security Servistization - Applications
- Security Servistization Analysis - Opportunities
- Key Evolving Security Business Models
- Emerging Security Business Models - Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Research Objectives and Questions
- Strategic Conclusions
2. Key Global Security Trends - Impact on Demand and Supply
- Economic Trends - Global Internal Security Spending Analysis
- Legislative Trends - Mandates for Enhanced Security
- Technological Trends - Global Cybersecurity Trends
3. Security-as-a-Service Model - Demand Dynamics: What and Why is Driving Demand for the 'in-scope' Business Model?
- Context and Trends
- Security as a Service Market - Current Scenario
- Technology Advancements impacting SeCaaS
- Biometrics-as-a-Service - Identification Everywhere
4. Security-as-a-Service Model - Supplier Positioning: What and How are the Suppliers Adapting to the Shifting Demand Dynamics?
- Clear Biometrics - Airport Security Process Optimization
- Onfido - Identity Management as a Service
- Maritime Surveillance - New Data Analytic Providers
- Public Safety - Motorola, AWS, and Avigilon
- Smiths Detection Corsys Platform
- Key Performance Indicators for Measuring Successful Implementation of Security-as-a-Service
5. Analyst Opinion - What are the Opportunities to go After?
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
6. Managed Security Services Model - Demand Dynamics: What is Driving Demand for the 'in-scope' Business Model?
- Context and Trends
- Taxonomy of Managed Security Services
- Market Overview - Service Lines within Managed Security Services (MSS)
7. Managed Security Services Model - Supplier Positioning: What and How are Suppliers Adapting to the Shifting Demand Dynamics?
- Airborne ISR Managed Services - Borders & Maritime
- Industrial CyberSecurity Managed Services
- Telstra - End-to-End Managed Video Surveillance Services
- Stanley Security - End-to-End Managed Access Control System Mgt
8. Analyst Opinion - What are the Opportunities to Pursue?
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. Capital/Operational support Lease Rent Model - Demand Dynamics: What is Driving Demand for the 'in-scope' Business Model?
- Context and Trends
- The Importance of Channels in the Lease Rent Model
10. Capital/Operational Support Lease Rent Model - Supplier Positioning: How are Suppliers Adapting to the Shifting Demand Dynamics?
- TSA Screening Partnership Program
- Airborne Surveillance Platform and Operational Support Lease
11. Analyst Opinion - What are the Opportunities to Pursue?
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
12. Growth Opportunities and Supplier Landscape
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Service Portfolio
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Cloud Delivery
- Growth Opportunity 3 - As-a-Service Approach
- Supplier Landscape
- Strategic Imperatives for Growth in Security Servistization Model
13. Conclusion
- Growth Opportunities and Way Forward
14. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bgj101
