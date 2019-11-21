Global Security Market Report 2019: Analysis on Evolving Business Models

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evolving Business Models in the Global Security Industry, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study will benefit those who are interested in learning about how business models are evolving in the security industry and potential opportunities in this segment

It discusses the key aspects of security business models and identifies use cases in various types of service-based models being adopted to address security capability requirements by end-users.

This study also details drivers, restraints and trends, and their impact on new business models in security. All security industry participants and the rest of the industry verticals will benefit as this is a visionary study investigating the big-picture perspectives of servistization' of security and the revenue models being pursued to achieve security objectives: how it is evolving in the future.



Technology companies who are looking to feed into the digital transformation megatrend across industries will also benefit from this study as they will get to understand their potential role in the future, thus enabling them to make key business decisions.

This research is aimed at identifying transformation in the industry ecosystem. Emerging business models currently being adapted by security industry stakeholders can be converted to opportunities for revenue/market share growth.



Research Scope

Industry Mega Trends Geographic scope: Global

Global End-user scope: All relevant stakeholders in CNI, commercial and government, and security stakeholders

Key Issues Addressed

How are business models evolving in security?

What is the importance of data and how is it being monetized in the security industry?

How is digital transformation shaping the way security products and services are offered?

What are the major compelling factors driving the emergence of new business models in the security industry?

Which business model will become the most preferred in each security process/application?

What impact do new business models have along the security value chain?

Companies Mentioned



Clear Biometrics

Onfido

Stanley Security

Telstra

TSA

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary - Security Industry Business Models

Key Facts

New Business Models in Security - Enablers and Challenges

New Business Models in Security Enablers - Impact on Demand

New Business Models in Security Challenges - Impact on Demand

New Business Models in Security Trends Analysis - Impact on Demand

Benefits of Servistization

Security Servistization - Applications

Security Servistization Analysis - Opportunities

Key Evolving Security Business Models

Emerging Security Business Models - Segmentation

Research Scope

Research Objectives and Questions

Strategic Conclusions

2. Key Global Security Trends - Impact on Demand and Supply

Economic Trends - Global Internal Security Spending Analysis

Legislative Trends - Mandates for Enhanced Security

Technological Trends - Global Cybersecurity Trends

3. Security-as-a-Service Model - Demand Dynamics: What and Why is Driving Demand for the 'in-scope' Business Model?

Context and Trends

Security as a Service Market - Current Scenario

Technology Advancements impacting SeCaaS

Biometrics-as-a-Service - Identification Everywhere

4. Security-as-a-Service Model - Supplier Positioning: What and How are the Suppliers Adapting to the Shifting Demand Dynamics?

Clear Biometrics - Airport Security Process Optimization

Onfido - Identity Management as a Service

Maritime Surveillance - New Data Analytic Providers

Public Safety - Motorola, AWS, and Avigilon

Smiths Detection Corsys Platform

Key Performance Indicators for Measuring Successful Implementation of Security-as-a-Service

5. Analyst Opinion - What are the Opportunities to go After?

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. Managed Security Services Model - Demand Dynamics: What is Driving Demand for the 'in-scope' Business Model?

Context and Trends

Taxonomy of Managed Security Services

Market Overview - Service Lines within Managed Security Services (MSS)

7. Managed Security Services Model - Supplier Positioning: What and How are Suppliers Adapting to the Shifting Demand Dynamics?

Airborne ISR Managed Services - Borders & Maritime

Industrial CyberSecurity Managed Services

Telstra - End-to-End Managed Video Surveillance Services

Stanley Security - End-to-End Managed Access Control System Mgt

8. Analyst Opinion - What are the Opportunities to Pursue?

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. Capital/Operational support Lease Rent Model - Demand Dynamics: What is Driving Demand for the 'in-scope' Business Model?

Context and Trends

The Importance of Channels in the Lease Rent Model

10. Capital/Operational Support Lease Rent Model - Supplier Positioning: How are Suppliers Adapting to the Shifting Demand Dynamics?

TSA Screening Partnership Program

Airborne Surveillance Platform and Operational Support Lease

11. Analyst Opinion - What are the Opportunities to Pursue?



Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

12. Growth Opportunities and Supplier Landscape

Growth Opportunity 1 - Service Portfolio

Growth Opportunity 2 - Cloud Delivery

Growth Opportunity 3 - As-a-Service Approach

Supplier Landscape

Strategic Imperatives for Growth in Security Servistization Model

13. Conclusion

Growth Opportunities and Way Forward

14. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Exhibits

