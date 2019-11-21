HERE joins 5G Automotive Association, affirming commitment to new mobility technologies

/EIN News/ -- Amsterdam – HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location platform services, today announced its membership of the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), a global, cross-industry organization of automotive, technology and telecommunications companies working together to develop end-to-end solutions for future mobility and transportation services.



The 5GAA helps to define and develop the next generation of connected mobility and automated vehicle solutions. Established in September 2016, 5GAA unites an ever-growing member base currently at 134 members, including eight founding companies: AUDI AG, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, Nokia and Qualcomm Incorporated.



Both HERE and 5GAA align on a vision to build the future of connected mobility. Vehicles’ ability to share information via wireless technology will make transportation more efficient, sustainable and safer. The 5GAA supports the idea that 5G will be best able to carry out critical communications for safer driving, support enhanced V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communications and connected mobility solutions. As a pioneer in digital mapping and in-car navigation systems, HERE provides the location intelligence, data and services necessary for automated and autonomous driving.



“Joining the 5GAA signifies our commitment to emerging technologies that will improve mobility around the world,” said Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE. “5G will usher in the future of the automotive and telecommunications industries by enabling new in-car services, enhanced safety and autonomous driving. HERE will contribute to the 5GAA’s mission by providing a rich location context, so these emerging technologies can orient themselves in and navigate through this new world.”



“We are excited to welcome HERE into the 5GAA family. The company’s expertise in location technology will bring us closer to the next generation of automated vehicle solutions and new mobility technologies,” said Christoph Voigt, chairman of 5GAA.



