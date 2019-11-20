Magna’s Inaugural Global Bold Perspective Award Recognizes Inspiring Design of Future Mobility

North American finalist Zehao Zhang from ArtCenter College of Design captures top prize

Finalists from China and Europe also recognized at LA Auto Show

More than 100 entries offer global view of future mobility

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ontario, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagination soared as students from around the world competed for the first-ever Magna Global Bold Perspective Award, presented at the Car Design News LA Forum during the LA Auto Show.

Zehao “West” Zhang, from ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California, won the top prize for his autonomous vehicle for urban nomads. An accomplished panel of design industry leaders judged the 2019 competition, including Chip Foose of Foose Design, Brad Richards of Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Jay Shuster of Pixar Animation Studios, Freeman Thomas of Freeman Thomas Design and Larry Erickson from Magna.

“Zhang’s thoughtful concept met the challenge of designing what vehicles might look like in 20 to 30 years by addressing the growing needs of overcrowded cities, while also creating a very personalized and human concept,” said Erickson, global director of Magna’s Exteriors Design Group.

“As we develop new products that reflect what’s ahead in terms of vehicle design, materials and function, these concepts offer thoughtful and imaginative solutions for us to consider,” said Magna Exteriors President Grahame Burrow. “This is why we are committed to supporting future designers through initiatives such as the Magna Global Bold Perspective Award.”

“Contests like the one sponsored by Magna are so important for young designers because they are a good way to improve our design skills and show the industry what we can do,” said Zhang, now a designer for Geely Design in South Pasadena, California. Zhang’s minivan-sized concept vehicle revolves around creativity and travel. He imagines users will book the vehicle for nine hours a day and at night plug in to a “living port” that provides access to laundry, shower and restroom facilities, along with battery charging.

European winner Jake Lockyer from Coventry University in London impressed the judges with “Project Andarta,” an autonomous vehicle that plans stops and experiences to develop passengers’ appreciation for cultural, spiritual and intellectual pursuits. Bolin Sun and Gong Jinyun from Dalian University of Technology in Liaoning, China, took inspiration for their futuristic “Swifter” design from traditional kite making.

Each of the finalists won a trip to Los Angeles for the award presentation along with a cash prize, and the global winner received an additional cash prize.

TAGS

Automotive exteriors, innovation, design

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com , 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Global Director of Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com , 248.631.5396

ABOUT MAGNA

We are a mobility technology company. We have more than 166,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees and 346 manufacturing operations and 92 product development, engineering and sales centres in 28 countries. We have complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities which include body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting and roof systems. Magna also has electronic and software capabilities across many of these areas. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com .

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

﻿Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4182e2a7-395d-435a-956a-c7de7ff9749f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92981aef-7592-45c6-801c-10ca82429f96

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ca94a3e-1510-4698-a2fd-bc9b895bfb30

Magna Bold Perspective Award: US and overall winner Zehao “West” Zhang from ArtCenter College of Design took home the top award for his urban nomad concept. Magna Bold Perspective Award: Europe winner “Project Andarta” from European finalist Jake Lockyer of Coventry University in London. Magna Bold Perspective Award: China winner “Swifter” from China finalists Bolin Sun and Gong Jinyun of Dalian University of Technology in Liaoning, China.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.