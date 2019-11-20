Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza Announces Pizza-Inspired Holiday Gift Options

Give (and Get) Pizza Through Company’s Gift Card Promotion

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, is heating up the holidays with the return of two seasonal gift offers. First, the Holiday Hot Pack is back. Now available for purchase on the Blaze Pizza website through December 11th, each Hot Pack includes a Blaze Pizza beanie, pocket t-shirt and two free 11-inch pizza passes,* packaged up in a Blaze Pizza box for just $30, with free shipping. The company is also offering a special deal for those who want to treat themselves to “America’s Favorite Pizza,” crafted with scratch-made dough. Through December 31st, for every $25 spent on gift card purchases, in-restaurant or online, guests will a receive a coupon code good for $5 off their next pizza (valid Jan 1 – Feb 29, 2020, at participating locations).



“We’re taking the guesswork out of holiday gifting by providing what your loved ones really want: pizza,” said Kim Freer, Blaze Pizza’s Vice President of Brand Marketing. “This is one gift that won’t get returned.”

Perfect for holiday parties (and social gatherings throughout the year), Blaze now offers Large Pizzas. Similar to its 11-inch pizzas – made with fresh dough and real ingredients – the larger, 14-inch pizzas are cut into 8-slices, making them perfect for sharing. Large Pizzas are available exclusively online for delivery and pickup.

Holiday Hot Packs and Gift Cards are available in the U.S. only.

*Each pass is good for one (1) free 11” pizza (original dough only). Valid from 1/1/20 – 2/29/20 at participating locations. Code must be entered in the Blaze Pizza App to receive reward.

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Guests can customize one of the many chef-driven Signature Pizzas or build their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients. All restaurants make the original house-made dough from scratch daily, using just a few simple ingredients to create our signature crust. Pizza fans with specific dietary needs can enjoy gluten-free and keto crusts, vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo. Blaze pizzas can be ordered in-restaurant or online for carryout or delivery.

Blaze was recently named pizza “brand of the year” by the Harris Poll and “America’s favorite pizza chain” by Market Force Information in 2019. Previously ranked #1 “brand of the year” in the Fast Casual Top 100, the rapidly growing chain is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, visit www.blazepizza.com or www.facebook.com/blazepizza .

