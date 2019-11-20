Nexcopy Offers Mini Size USB Duplicator

Nexcopy mini size USB Duplicator Nexcopy Inc.

LAKE FOREST, CA, USA, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lake Forest, CA – November 20, 2019 - Nexcopy Inc., a leading manufacturer and developer of flash memory duplicators, introduces the USB104SA, a 4 target standalone USB flash memory Duplicator specifically design to be light weight and portable.“With the lack of optical drives in computers and laptop, the USB stick continues to grow in popularity,” reports Greg Morris, President of Nexcopy. “What we have seen is a demand for both small configuration systems for those transitioning from optical media to USB media and large production systems which we’ve serviced for years. The USB104SA is a great stepping stone for those coming from the optical duplication industry.”The USB104SA USB Duplicator has a list of features which pivot from the larger, award winning, Nexcopy standalone duplicators. Features include:- Asynchronous copy mode, all the time- Binary copier will copy any format; FAT, FAT32, exFAT, NTFS, HFS, Ext2,3,4, ProprietaryBinary CRC verification algorithm- Quick Erase and Ful Erase for disk sanitization- Four language modes in LCD menu- USB speed benchmark utility- Firmware upgradeableStan McCrosky, head of Sales, comments, “What we have seen, are small organizations and business requesting something low cost and low volume for data duplication. Our main focus is still business-to-business, but the growing demand for low volume duplication equipment justified the development of a product like the USB104SA.”The USB104SA is a portable solution and ideal for trade shows or spoken word events. The unit weighs less than one pound and with a foot print of about six inches by one inch tall. The unit can easily fit into your computer bag, which is ideal for carry-on luggage at the airport.The USB duplicator is powered by a microUSB cable which can be connected to your computer laptop USB port. A USB block is also provided for powering from an outlet.“What I like about this unit is the feature rich firmware. We did not compromise on the firmware settings and offer less. We offer the same functionality as our larger standalone USB duplicator models.” Morris continues, “For those wanting to copy USB hard drives, we do encourage them to upgrade to our USB115SA or USB131SA standalone duplicators. Those units have the proper power configuration for what the USB hard drives will require.” Nexcopy firmware is a code technology which has evolved since 2008. This system is backward compatible with USB 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 flash memory. The system will accept SD card reader adapters, microSD and CF card reader adapters. The firmware may be used to speed test flash memory which is a great tool for understanding the quality of flash memory a supplier has provided.The USB104SA has four languages for the menu system. English, Spanish, Portuguese and Simplified Chinese. The menu has a back lite 2x20 screen and provides multiple settings for performance and status feedback.The USB104SA is a 1 master to 4 target system.Product Information:Part Number: USB104SADescription: 5 Port Standalone USB Duplicator 1 Master to 4 Target Configuration, no PC required, USB cable powered. Not suited for hard drives.Hi-Resolution Product Image:USB104SA:Availability:For data transfer rates and speed benchmark information please contact Nexcopy Inc. or contact one of its authorized resellers. Nexcopy's complete line of USB-C Duplicators, USB Duplicators, SD Duplicators, microSD Duplicators and CF Duplicators are available through a world-wide network of authorized resellers.



