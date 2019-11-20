Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Announces Proposed Offering of Ordinary Shares

/EIN News/ -- Nes Ziona, Israel, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (“Enlivex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:

ENLV) today announced that, subject to market and other conditions, it intends to offer and sell ordinary shares (the “Shares”) in an underwritten public offering. The Company intends to grant the underwriter an option for a period of 45 days to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the number of Shares to be issued and sold in the public offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds received from the offering of the Shares for clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and research and development activities, potential acquisitions and in-licensing, and other general corporate purposes.

Aegis Capital Corp. will act as sole book-runner for the offering.

The offering of the Shares will be made by means of a prospectus supplement to the prospectus forming a part of the Company’s effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (Registration No. 333-232009) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 7, 2019 and other related documents. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement may be obtained from Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Prospectus Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010 . Before you invest, you should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus along with other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, the Shares or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the Shares or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Enlivex

Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "would", "could," "intends," "estimates," "suggests," "has the potential to" and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding our ability to consummate the offering of Shares upon the anticipated terms and timing, the intended use of proceeds received from the offering of the Shares, expected cash balances, market opportunities for the results of current clinical studies and preclinical experiments, the effectiveness of, and market opportunities for, ALLOCETRA™ programs. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect Enlivex's business and prospects, including the risks that Enlivex may not succeed in generating any revenues or developing any commercial products; that the products in development may fail, may not achieve the expected results or effectiveness and/or may not generate data that would support the approval or marketing of these products for the indications being studied or for other indications; that ongoing studies may not continue to show substantial or any activity; and other risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The results of clinical trials in humans may produce results that differ significantly from the results of clinical and other trials in animals. The results of early-stage trials may differ significantly from the results of more developed, later-stage trials. The development of any products using the ALLOCETRA™ product line could also be affected by a number of other factors, including unexpected safety, efficacy or manufacturing issues, additional time requirements for data analyses and decision making, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing and the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties. In addition to the risk factors described above, investors should consider the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors discussed in Enlivex's filings with the SEC, including in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

Investors

Shachar Shlosberger, CFO

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

shachar@enlivexpharm.com



