MEF Names MEF 2019 Award Winners
Prestigious awards recognize service, application, technology, and professional excellence
/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF19 – MEF is pleased to announce the winners for the 2019 MEF Awards, which recognize excellence and innovation in the global community committed to providing communications solutions optimized for the digital economy. MEF’s awards program is the largest in the world focused on emerging dynamic network services powered by SD-WAN, Carrier Ethernet, LSO, SDN, and NFV technologies.
2019 Award Winners were unveiled this week at the MEF19 networking event held at the JW Marriott LA LIVE in Los Angeles, California, with the exception of MEF 3.0 PoC Award Winners who will be recognized in a special ceremony this evening at MEF19.
“MEF is pleased to congratulate this year’s award winners for their outstanding work in driving industry transformation,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “We appreciate the dedication of the teams at so many companies who are committed to developing and delivering service and technology solutions with compelling and lasting value for customers. The companies recognized in the MEF Awards program are true industry leaders.”
Service Provider and Enterprise Application Award Winners
Network & Service Innovation
- Global – AT&T
- APAC – PLDT
- Europe – Colt Technology Services
- North America – AT&T
Retail Service Provider of the Year
- Global – CenturyLink and Verizon (tie)
- APAC – PLDT
- Europe – Colt Technology Services
- North America – CenturyLink
Wholesale Service Provider of the Year
- Global – CenturyLink & PCCW Global (tie)
- APAC – PLDT
- Europe – Colt Technology Services
- North America – AT&T
SD-WAN Service Provider of the Year
- Global – CenturyLink
- APAC – Tata Communications
- Europe – Orange Business Services
- North America – CenturyLink & Windstream Enterprise (tie)
Africa Service Provider of the Year – Liquid Telecom
CALA Service Provider of the Year – Ufinet
Middle East Provider of the Year – Saudi Telecom Company
Special Awards
- LSO Leadership – AT&T and Colt Technology Services
- Best Marketing – Verizon
Enterprise Application of the Year
- Advertising – Colt Technology Services
- Education – CenturyLink
- Financial – Comcast Business
- Government – AT&T
- Manufacturing – Spectrum Enterprise
- Media – Tata Communications
- Retail – QOS Networks
- Sports & Entertainment – Comcast Business
- Transportation – CenturyLink
Technology Solutions Award Winners
- Technology Provider of the Year – NEC/Netcracker
- Carrier Ethernet & IP – Nokia
- LSO Leadership – NEC/Netcracker
- NFV – Ekinops
- NFV Infrastructure – Equinix
- Optical – Ciena
- SD-WAN – VMware
- Service Analytics – Infovista
- Service Assurance – Infovista
- Service Automation – Amdocs & NEC/Netcracker (tie)
- Multi-Vendor Solution – NEC/Netcracker & Versa Networks
Professional Award Winners
- Industry Executive of the Year – Jeff Storey, President & CEO, CenturyLink
- MEF Distinguished Fellow – David Ball, Principal Engineer, Cisco
- Accredited Training Partner of the Year – Carrier Ethernet Academy
Judges for the above 2019 MEF Awards covering services, applications, and technologies include senior analysts from ATLANTIC-ACM, AvidThink, Dell’Oro, Frost & Sullivan, Ovum, and Vertical Systems, along with independent judges.
About MEF
An industry association of 200+ member companies, MEF has introduced the MEF 3.0 transformational global services framework for defining, delivering, and certifying assured services orchestrated across a global ecosystem of automated networks. MEF 3.0 services are designed to provide an on-demand, cloud-centric experience with user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities. MEF 3.0 services are delivered over automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO, SDN, and NFV. MEF produces service specifications, LSO frameworks, open LSO APIs, software-driven reference implementations, and certification programs. MEF 3.0 work will enable automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, Optical Transport, IP, SD-WAN, Security-as-a-Service, and other Layer 4-7 services across multiple provider networks. For more information: https://www.MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @MEF_Forum.
