MEF Names MEF 2019 Award Winners

Prestigious awards recognize service, application, technology, and professional excellence

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF19 – MEF is pleased to announce the winners for the 2019 MEF Awards, which recognize excellence and innovation in the global community committed to providing communications solutions optimized for the digital economy. MEF’s awards program is the largest in the world focused on emerging dynamic network services powered by SD-WAN, Carrier Ethernet, LSO, SDN, and NFV technologies.



2019 Award Winners were unveiled this week at the MEF19 networking event held at the JW Marriott LA LIVE in Los Angeles, California, with the exception of MEF 3.0 PoC Award Winners who will be recognized in a special ceremony this evening at MEF19.

“MEF is pleased to congratulate this year’s award winners for their outstanding work in driving industry transformation,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “We appreciate the dedication of the teams at so many companies who are committed to developing and delivering service and technology solutions with compelling and lasting value for customers. The companies recognized in the MEF Awards program are true industry leaders.”



Service Provider and Enterprise Application Award Winners

Network & Service Innovation

Global – AT&T

APAC – PLDT

Europe – Colt Technology Services

North America – AT&T

Retail Service Provider of the Year

Global – CenturyLink and Verizon (tie)

APAC – PLDT

Europe – Colt Technology Services

North America – CenturyLink

Wholesale Service Provider of the Year

Global – CenturyLink & PCCW Global (tie)

APAC – PLDT

Europe – Colt Technology Services

North America – AT&T

SD-WAN Service Provider of the Year

Global – CenturyLink

APAC – Tata Communications

Europe – Orange Business Services

North America – CenturyLink & Windstream Enterprise (tie)

Africa Service Provider of the Year – Liquid Telecom

CALA Service Provider of the Year – Ufinet

Middle East Provider of the Year – Saudi Telecom Company

Special Awards

LSO Leadership – AT&T and Colt Technology Services

Best Marketing – Verizon

Enterprise Application of the Year

Advertising – Colt Technology Services

Education – CenturyLink

Financial – Comcast Business

Government – AT&T

Manufacturing – Spectrum Enterprise

Media – Tata Communications

Retail – QOS Networks

Sports & Entertainment – Comcast Business

Transportation – CenturyLink

Technology Solutions Award Winners

Technology Provider of the Year – NEC/Netcracker

Carrier Ethernet & IP – Nokia

LSO Leadership – NEC/Netcracker

NFV – Ekinops

NFV Infrastructure – Equinix

Optical – Ciena

SD-WAN – VMware

Service Analytics – Infovista

Service Assurance – Infovista

Service Automation – Amdocs & NEC/Netcracker (tie)

Multi-Vendor Solution – NEC/Netcracker & Versa Networks

Professional Award Winners

Industry Executive of the Year – Jeff Storey, President & CEO, CenturyLink

MEF Distinguished Fellow – David Ball, Principal Engineer, Cisco

Accredited Training Partner of the Year – Carrier Ethernet Academy

Judges for the above 2019 MEF Awards covering services, applications, and technologies include senior analysts from ATLANTIC-ACM, AvidThink, Dell’Oro, Frost & Sullivan, Ovum, and Vertical Systems, along with independent judges.

About MEF

An industry association of 200+ member companies, MEF has introduced the MEF 3.0 transformational global services framework for defining, delivering, and certifying assured services orchestrated across a global ecosystem of automated networks. MEF 3.0 services are designed to provide an on-demand, cloud-centric experience with user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities. MEF 3.0 services are delivered over automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO, SDN, and NFV. MEF produces service specifications, LSO frameworks, open LSO APIs, software-driven reference implementations, and certification programs. MEF 3.0 work will enable automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, Optical Transport, IP, SD-WAN, Security-as-a-Service, and other Layer 4-7 services across multiple provider networks. For more information: https://www.MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @MEF_Forum .

Additional resources:

Media Contact:

Ashley Schulte

Witz Communications for MEF

MEF@witzcommunications.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.