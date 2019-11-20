Performant Appoints James LaCamp to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:PFMT), (“the Company”), a provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services, today announced that James LaCamp has been appointed to Performant’s Board of Directors. His appointment is effective as of November 15, 2019. Additionally, the Board of Directors also accepted the resignation of Mr. Todd R. Ford, effective November 15, 2019. Mr. Ford has resigned to focus on other business and personal matters.



Mr. LaCamp currently serves as VP Finance at Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in business spend management. At Coupa, he is involved throughout the financial strategy and operations including M&A diligence and integration, FP&A, internal controls, financial reporting, and sales operations. Before joining Coupa, Mr. LaCamp was a Partner at Deloitte and the US Technology Industry Software Leader for Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he served early-stage start-ups to Fortune 50 technology companies.

“We are excited to have James join the Performant Board and we would also like to thank Todd for his many years of service and wish him continued success,” said Lisa Im, CEO of Performant. “James brings considerable knowledge from the Technology industry as well as from an FP&A and financial reporting standpoint. We look forward to working with James as we continue to transform Performant into a world class Healthcare Technology leader.”

Mr. LaCamp will serve as Chairman of the Audit Committee and as a member of the Compensation and the Nominating and Governance Committees of the Board.

