Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Julie Aslaksen as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), announced the appointment of Julie Aslaksen as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, effective November 14, 2019. She succeeds Elizabeth Abdoo who recently stepped down from her role at Host.



Ms. Aslaksen joins the Company with more than 19 years of strategic legal and business leadership counsel experience. In her new role, she will serve as the senior legal executive for Host, directing the Company’s legal affairs and providing partnership and advice on legal and strategic business issues to senior management and the board of directors. Additionally, she will oversee all legal matters surrounding corporate finance and capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, compliance, risk management, litigation and contracts.

Host Hotels & Resorts’ President and Chief Executive Officer James F. Risoleo said, “Julie brings to Host extensive operational and corporate expertise as well as significant board, governance and securities experience. Her accomplished background will be a valuable asset to our executive team and will help us continue to be the premier lodging REIT and to drive further stockholder value. I want to thank Elizabeth for her 18 years of service, dedication and contributions to Host. She has been an integral member of our executive team and with our board of directors and she will be greatly missed.”

Most recently, Ms. Aslaksen served as Vice President and General Counsel at General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a global information technology services company, where she was responsible for the company’s legal strategy and affairs, including litigation, investigations and the negotiation of significant business transactions.

Prior to her role at GDIT, Ms. Aslaksen spent 14 years with General Dynamics Corporation, where she served as Staff Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary. She started her career as a corporate and finance associate with Dickstein Shapiro Morin & Oshinsky LLP in Washington, D.C. Ms. Aslaksen earned her juris doctor degree from American University Washington College of Law and her bachelor’s degree from the College of William & Mary. She is a member of the state bars for the District of Columbia and Maryland.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,500 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com .

* This press release contains registered trademarks that are the exclusive property of their respective owners. None of the owners of these trademarks has any responsibility or liability for any information contained in this press release.

