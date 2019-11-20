CDW to Participate in the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference

/EIN News/ -- LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW), a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that Christine Leahy, chief executive officer, CDW, and Collin Kebo, chief financial officer, CDW, will participate in a question and answer session at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference to be held at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 8:45 am MT / 10:45 am ET.



The session will be webcast live at http://investor.cdw.com/ . An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 180 days on the same website.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW) is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs more than 9,800 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2019, CDW generated Net sales over $17 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com .

Investor Inquiries

Brittany A. Smith

Vice President, Investor Relations and

Financial Planning and Analysis

(847) 968-0238

Media Inquiries

Sara Granack

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(847) 419-7411



