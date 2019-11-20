Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter fiscal 2019 financial results on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



The conference call will be broadcast on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.sportsmans.com/ . An online archive of the webcast will be available for one year following the call.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor sporting goods retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant and every enthusiast in between. Our mission is to provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com .

Investor Contact: ICR, Inc. Rachel Schacter (203) 682-8200 investors@sportsmanswarehouse.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.