Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2nd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that it will present at the 2nd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA.



A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Kiniksa’s website for 14 days following the conference.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa has a pipeline of product candidates across various stages of development, focused on autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com .

Every Second Counts!™



Kiniksa Investor and Media Contact

Mark Ragosa

(781) 430-8289

mragosa@kiniksa.com













EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.