Former military intelligence chief sentence set for Thursday

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 20 - The Supreme Military Court sets for Thursday (21) the sentence of former head of the Military Intelligence and Security Service (SISM), António José Maria "Zé Maria", whose trial started last September 12.,

The general is accused and pronounced for the crimes of insubordination, misplacement of documents and apparatuses or objects with military information.

Last June, three months before the trial, the defendant Zé Maria was subjected to personal coercion of house arrest.

José Maria held the position of head of SISM from 2009 to 2017, when he was dismissed by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

