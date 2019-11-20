Simplus Announces the Opening of International Offices in London and Dublin

Simplus, a Platinum Salesforce partner and quote-to-cash leader, opens international offices in London and Dublin to serve the EMEA market.

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplus, a leader in Salesforce quote-to-cash advisory, implementation, and managed services, announced today the opening of international offices in London and Dublin to better serve its rapidly growing customer base and partners in Europe.

The move is part of a larger global expansion strategy to answer the high demand for Salesforce quote-to-cash services such as Salesforce CPQ and Billing.

“Customers across the world are, more than ever, adopting Salesforce as their CRM of choice,” said Ryan Westwood, CEO of Simplus. “And as Salesforce expands, so must the services to effectively implement and optimize the platform. We’re excited to serve our customers in Europe by diagnosing pain points, measuring outcomes, and achieving their business goals with Salesforce.”

Simplus has experienced rapid growth during the past several years. Since 2015, the Utah-based company has achieved a compound annual growth rate of 125 percent, in part due to seven acquisitions since 2016, including its first international acquisition--Australian Salesforce leader Sqware Peg--and its most recent acquisition of London and Dublin-based Clout Partners. This expansion has been fueled by a funding round of $20M lead by Kensington - SV Global Innovations LP designed to further ongoing expansion.

Simplus has also focused on organic growth and places workplace culture as its top priority. As a result, Simplus has received numerous culture awards from Comparably, Entrepreneur, Glassdoor, and others. This strategy has paid off, as Simplus was named the No. 1 and No. 3 fastest-growing consulting firm by Consulting Magazine in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

"Opening international offices in Europe is the logical next step for Simplus, given the demand from our customers and partners,” said Isaac Westwood, COO of Simplus. “Salesforce is investing $2.5 billion dollars into the United Kingdom and already has a strong presence there. The time is right to expand our expertise and continue our focus on building a global brand.”

About Simplus

Simplus provides enterprise-wide digital transformation across the entire Salesforce ecosystem through advisory, implementation, change management, and managed services. As a Platinum Salesforce Partner, we use leading cloud solutions to help companies achieve a strategic vision, improve performance and increase value to stakeholders. With more than 4500 projects and a customer satisfaction rating in the top 1 percent of all Salesforce partners, Simplus helps companies improve, innovate and grow. For more information about Simplus, please visit www.simplus.com.

