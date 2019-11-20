Restaurants Canada looks forward to getting back to work with federal government on key issues

The association is eager to renew its engagement on issues of importance for the country’s more than 98,000 restaurants

As the voice of Canada’s $89 billion foodservice industry, the association is eager to renew its engagement with the federal government on issues of importance for the country’s more than 98,000 restaurants, most of which are small-to-medium-sized businesses.

“We look forward to working with all members of this newly elected Parliament to continue building on work in progress to address key challenges for our industry,” said David Lefebvre, Restaurants Canada Vice President, Federal and Quebec. “Government policies can go a long way to support the critical contributions of foodservice businesses to jobs, investment, innovation, tourism, charitable causes and spaces for people to come together. We welcome the opportunity that a minority government provides for seeking consensus-based solutions supported by a majority of Canadians.”

Key issues for foodservice

Restaurants Canada is calling on the federal government to help foodservice and hospitality businesses continue nourishing our nation by working together toward the following objectives:

A national labour force development strategy. Persistent labour shortages put a damper on investment and growth and place existing businesses at risk if they can’t be staffed. A national strategy is needed, recognizing the critical role of foodservice as one of Canada’s largest employers, the leading source of first-time jobs for youth and a key contributor to every community across the country.



Media Contact:

Marlee Wasser │ 416-649-4254 │ media@restaurantscanada.org





About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Canada’s foodservice sector is an $89 billion industry that directly employs 1.2 million workers, is Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serves 22 million customers across the country every day.



