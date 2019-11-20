London Drugs debuts same day delivery in 20 Western Canadian markets ahead of Black Friday and the holiday shopping season

On-demand deals including Black Friday to be delivered same day from your local London Drugs

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London Drugs’ same day delivery service has officially launched in 20 markets across Western Canada, promising customers everything from small home appliances and tech to grocery items and medications even on the busiest shopping days of the season – including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Boxing Day.



“We are making it quicker and easier for our customers to get what they need from the local stores they trust,” says Clint Mahlman, President and Chief Operating Officer, London Drugs.

Without any membership fee, customers who place orders before 2 pm can receive their delivery the same day, Monday to Friday, often within a few hours of when the order is placed. Online orders will be fulfilled by London Drugs store locations within 10 kms of the delivery address.

“Same-day delivery has become an expectation from our customers and we have been able to quickly and efficiently respond to this need in part because we already have so many fulfillment centres across Western Canada; our stores,” says Mahlman.

Offering delivery almost on-demand to customers near London Drugs stores allows the Canadian retailer to even better strengthen its connection with the Western Canadian communities it’s served now for 74 years.

The new delivery service covers most in-stock items but excludes larger heavy items like furniture, big-screen TVs and the larger unconventional items – a signature of London Drugs’ physical stores – like ride-on tractors and kayaks. For orders over $75, same-day delivery is free of charge and $7.95 for smaller orders.

With London Drugs’ Price Match Guarantee , online shoppers can find the best price and the fastest delivery on the items they need and want quickly, all while shopping locally.

Same day delivery is available in Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Delta, Ladner, Langley, New Westminster, North Vancouver, Richmond, Surrey, Victoria, West Vancouver, White Rock, Edmonton, Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Calgary, Airdrie, Saskatoon, Winnipeg.

London Drugs’ Black Friday highlights: Top deals delivered right to your door with same day delivery

The launch of London Drugs’ same day delivery service coincides with the busiest shopping period of the year, starting with Black Friday deals. London Drugs’ Black Friday sale runs almost one week starting at LondonDrugs.com at 8 pm PST on Thursday, November 28 and running until December 4.

Customers will be able to purchase London Drugs’ Black Friday deals beginning at 8 pm PST November 28 and pick up in store the next morning or ship to home. Same Day Delivery on Black Friday will begin once stores open after 10 am PST.

The Canadian retailer will be offering deep discounts and door crasher sales on products in a wide variety of categories, from tech and kitchen appliances to health and beauty. On top of the sales offered in stores and online, London Drugs will match any Canadian retailer’s advertised price on identical products for up to 30 days – including advertised prices on Black Friday, Cyber Monday or Boxing Day.

“Gone are the days of camping out and waiting in long lines to get door crasher sales or the most coveted holiday wish list items. London Drugs customers can get the best deals on-demand delivered right to their door, in the same day,” says Dave Woogman, Store Manager at London Drugs.

“And if it turns out you bought the wrong gift or your purchase isn’t exactly what you need, a simple in-store return is moments away with no refund delays or postage required,” adds Woogman.

London Drugs’ Black Friday sale highlights include:

ABOUT LONDON DRUGS

Proudly Canadian and founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs has 82 stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba including its online store www.LondonDrugs.com. London Drugs offers consumers a range of products from digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 7,500 people with pharmacy and health care services being the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring company and continues to position itself for future growth and development.

Wendy Hartley

604.817.2758, Wendy@hartleypr.com



